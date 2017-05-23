POLL: Rudy Tip-In vs. Favs Power Dunk

The third matchup of our "Play of the Year" bracket features a game winning tip-in from Rudy Gobert vs. A monstrous power slam from Derrick Favors!

Rudy Gobert's Game Winning Tiip-In

The Jazz trail by one in the waining seconds of over time against the Sacramento Kings. George Hill drives to the lane and puts up a step-back jump shot that is off the mark but redirected by Rudy Gobert to win the game at the horn!

Favs Power Dunk

Favors gets the ball in the low post and backs down his defender. Derrick spins on his man and puts up a missed shot but gets the rebound while surrounded by two Lakers. He explodes to the rim to throw down a massive dunk while the arena goes crazy!