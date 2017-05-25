POLL: Aussie Grit vs. Statue of Liberty

Next up on our matchup for "Play of the Year", Joe Ingles' Aussie Grit vs. Rudy Gobert's posterizing Statue of Liberty Slam!!

Aussie Grit

As the Sacramento King's Arron Afflalo faces up on Joe Ingles, he loses control of the ball and it creates a scrum on the floor for the basketball. Joe wrestles the ball away from Afflalo and has the awareness to look down the court to find Gordon Hayward streaking down the court and throws down a showtime jam!

Statue of Liberty Slam

Rudy catches a pass from a Driving George Hill in the paint and rises up over a defending Kristaps Porzingis for a posterizing slam!!