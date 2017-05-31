POLL: Alley-Oop Outrage vs. Toronto Torment

Our last matchup of round 1 of our Play of the Year bracket features Rudy Gobert's outrageous Alley-Oop against the Suns vs. his Tormenting driving dunk against the Raptors!

Alley-Oop Outrage

With time winding down in the fourth quarter, the Jazz lead the Suns 109-105. Shelvin Mack drives to the rack but throws up an alley-oop to Rudy who throws down a no-look reverse dunk to lock up the win for the Jazz!

Toronto Torment

Rudy Gobert finds himself with the ball beyond the arc looking for an open man with no help to be found. No problem for the big man as he takes Valanciunas off the dribble and posterizes the Raptor!