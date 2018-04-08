Utah Jazz Clinch Spot in 2018 NBA Playoffs

Single-game tickets for all home games to the First Round of the 2018 Utah Jazz Playoffs presented by Zions Bank will go on sale Monday, April 9 at noon MT. These First Round home games of the NBA Playoffs will be played at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Tickets will be available at utahjazz.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app or at the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office with an eight ticket limit per person. Hospitality packages and suites will also be available by calling (801) 325-2582, while group tickets can be purchased by calling (801) 355-DUNK.

The final Western Conference seeding and opponent are still to be determined. A full playoff schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date.

The Jazz will be making their 27th NBA Playoff appearance in franchise history, having advanced to the Conference Semifinals 15 times, Western Conference Finals six times, and the NBA Finals twice.

2018-19 season tickets are available now at www.utahjazz.com/tickets or by phone at (801) 355-DUNK and allow Season Ticket Members access to 2018 playoff tickets at the best prices and locations.