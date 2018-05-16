Utah Jazz Summer League Announces Dates, Teams and Tickets for Vivint Smart Home Arena

Now in its fourth year, the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League presented by America First Credit Union, University of Utah Health and the Utah Sports Commission will be held on July 2, 3 and 5 at Vivint Smart Home Arena, featuring the Jazz and San Antonio Spurs as returning teams and the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies as newcomers.

Beginning Thursday, Jazz season ticket holders will have early access to tickets with general public sales starting on Friday at 10 a.m. (MT). Lower bowl tickets will be available at $8 for a one-day pass or $15 for a three-day pass. A one-day pass provides access to both games played on that day.

Each team will play three games over the four-day span as part of daily doubleheaders at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (MT). No league games will be played on Wednesday, July 4. Tickets for the six-game, four-team event can be purchased online at www.utahjazzsummerleague.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, by calling (801) 355-DUNK or visiting the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office during regular business hours.

For the first time, the public will be able to play as well as spectate. The Utah Jazz 3on3 Tournament will be held all day on Monday, July 2 on outdoor courts at Park Place located across the street from Vivint Smart Home Arena. A total of 34 divisions, ranging from age 9 boys and girls to under 6-foot only teams and “Top Gun” men’s and women’s categories, are available. Registration includes four games and a single elimination tournament along with a T-shirt, admission ticket to one day of Utah Jazz Summer League and a drawstring bag. Registration will be available through www.utahjazzsummerleague.com.

Each session of the Utah Jazz Summer League will feature a pre-game “Fan Fest” on the Vivint Smart Home Arena plaza with special activities and entertainment. The Jazz will also be conducting basketball clinics that week for underserved youth on local community courts.

Utah Jazz Summer League play tips off with Atlanta, who owns the third pick in the NBA Draft 2018 among its three first-round selections (No. 19 and 30), playing Memphis with the fourth overall pick. The Jazz (No. 21 and 52 selections) will face San Antonio (No. 18 and 49 picks) on opening night.

The following is the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League schedule (all Mountain Time):