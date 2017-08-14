Utah Jazz Announce 2017-18 Regular Season Schedule

The Utah Jazz announced today the release of the team’s 2017-18 regular season schedule presented by Ticketmaster. The Jazz tipoff their 44th NBA campaign at home against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 18, opening at newly renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena for the first time in two years. Utah’s first road opener then comes two days later on Oct. 20 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The regular season will conclude on April 11 at Portland Trail Blazers.

That first game against Denver will mark the fourth season opener with the Nuggets in franchise history and the first since the 2007-08 campaign.

Other home Jazz games of note include two contests against the 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in Salt Lake City on Jan. 30 and on April 10 (home regular season finale) and one home game against the Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 30. Utah will also have visits twice each by the Rockets (Dec. 7, Feb. 26) and Spurs (Dec. 21, Feb. 12), in addition to contests against Northwest Division rivals Minnesota (Nov. 13, March 2), Oklahoma City Thunder (Oct. 21, Dec. 23) and Portland (Nov. 1, Feb. 23).

Utah is also scheduled to appear on national television 11 times, including two TNT broadcasts (Dec. 7, Dec, 21), five ESPN broadcasts (Nov. 28, Jan.19, March 2, March 28, April 11) as well as four NBA TV appearances (Dec. 9, Dec. 27, Feb. 5, March 25). A complete broadcast schedule will be released at a later date

Utah will play all Eastern Conference teams twice each and Western Conference teams four times apiece, with the exception of four out-of-division Western Conference teams which it will face just three times. The four teams include: Memphis Grizzlies (two road, one home), Sacramento Kings (two road, one home), Dallas Mavericks (two home, one road) and Los Angeles Lakers (two home, one road).

The Jazz’s month-by-month breakdown includes seven games in October (four home, three road), 15 games in November (eight home, seven road), 15 games in December (six home, nine road), 13 games in January (five home, eight road), 11 games in February (six home, five road), 15 games in March (eight home, seven road) and six games in April (three home, three road). The Jazz will have an eight-day extended All-Star break from February 15-22, with NBA All-Star Weekend taking place February 16-18 in Los Angeles.

The Jazz schedule features 16 back-to-back sets (four away/home, six away/away, three home/home and three home/away). The longest home stand at Vivint Smart Home Arena spans seven games and runs from Feb. 9 through March 2, bridging the NBA All-Star Break.

The full 2017-18 Utah Jazz schedule is attached. For more information, please visit utahjazz.com.