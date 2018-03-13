Tony Bradley Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Tony Bradley:

Bradley has been diagnosed with a concussion and has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

Bradley (6-10, 248, North Carolina) has appeared in nine games this season for Utah, recording a career high four points and three rebounds at Oklahoma City on Dec. 20. Bradley has also appeared in 24 games (all starts) for the team's exclusively owned and operated G League tea, the Salt Lake City Stars, owning averages of 15.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in 29.6 minutes per game.