The Roundup—Rubio leads Jazz to 2-1 series lead

Playing back home in front of a raucous cascade of gold, orange and red, the Utah Jazz overcame an early double-digit deficit to run away with a 115-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night.

Utah now holds a 2-1 advantage in this best-of-seven Round 1 series.

"This is the loudest crowd I've ever played in front of, so thank you to you guys," Donovan Mitchell told the fans after the game.

Ricky Rubio recorded a triple-double with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while Mitchell (22 points, 11 rebounds) and Rudy Gobert (18 points, 12 rebounds) each double-doubled in the victory.

After a rough night on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, Joe Ingles broke out with 21 points and four assists. Derrick Favors (11 points, five rebounds, one steal, one block) also scored in double figures for the Jazz.

OKC's Paul George scored seven of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, while Russell Westbrook finished with 14 points 11 rebounds and nine assists (and eight turnovers). Carmelo Anthony and Raymond Felton (14 points each) also scored in double figures in the loss.

Saturday's Best

Whoa ... Ricky! Whenever the Jazz needed a lift, Rubio was there. Struggling in the second quarter? He re-entered the game and scored 15 points in less than five minutes on an array of mid-range jumpers, 3-pointers and trips to the free-throw line. Clock running down in the third quarter? Rubio beat the buzzer with a running 25-footer. OKC goes on a 9-2 run early in the fourth quarter? He worked his way into the lane and calmly drilled a step-back jumper, swinging the momentum back to the home team. With 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists (plus two steals and a block), Rubio became the first Jazz player to record a triple-double since 2008, and the first to do so in the playoffs since John Stockton in 2001.

Ricky gets a triple-double in front of the home crowd



26p 11r 10a 2s 1b#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/jcjIX1VmeO — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 22, 2018

Key Stretches

The Jazz fed off the crowd's energy, shooting 8-for-9 from the field and jumping out to a 18-10 lead. Each starter scored—Rubio hit two mid-range jumpers, Mitchell and Ingles had five points each (on layups and 3-pointers), and Favors and Gobert each scored at the rim. All eight of those buckets were assisted.

An 18-2 run by OKC, though, put the Jazz in a hole. The Thunder built a 12-point lead before a quick 7-0 Jazz run—fueled by a three from Royce O'Neale, two straight Thunder turnovers, and a rattled-in runner by Rubio—cut the deficit to five and got the crowd back in the game. Rubio then scored 12 out of Utah's next 13 points to give the Jazz a four-point lead. Ingles capped the run with a three that pushed Utah's lead to 58-51 with just over a minute left in the first half.

The Thunder started the third quarter on a 10-2 run, but Utah answered right back with nine straight points. Mitchell canned a three, Gobert threw down a dunk in transition, Favors put in a silky smooth left-handed hook, and Mitchell—after blocking Westbrook's shot—took the ball coast to coast for a bucket to give Utah a 69-63 lead.

calculates trajectory of a bounce-pass to a 7-footer



Nailed it.pic.twitter.com/FGLl8Dky8u — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 22, 2018

Mitchell went to the bench with his fourth foul midway through the third quarter, and the Jazz responded in a big way. Favors slashed in for a two-handed slam, Ingles canned a huge three, Gobert hit two free throws, O'Neale hit a three, and Gobert threw down a baseline dunk to force an OKC timeout. Two more free throws by Gobert after the break gave the Jazz an 84-70 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Thunder went on a 9-2 run to pull within seven thanks to some physical offense by George, who scored five of those points. After a Jazz timeout, Rubio nailed a step-back jumper to calm things down. After another bucket by George, Utah went on a 13-0 run. Ingles canned back-to-back threes, Gobert put in a lefty hook shot, and Mitchell hit a pull-up three to give Utah a 106-86 lead and ice the game with 5:10 left in the fourth quarter.

Donovan has 17p 10r 2a 2s 1b#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/quinIgZFqh — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 22, 2018

Significant Stats

+15

The Jazz once again owned the boards, holding a 48-33 rebounding advantage. Steven Adams was limited to 26 minutes due to foul trouble, and the Jazz took advantage of his time on the bench—especially on the offensive glass. Utah grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, which led to a 19-8 advantage in second-chance points.

13

Utah struggled from three early on (2-for-8 in the first quarter) but went 11-for-26 (42.3 percent) the rest of the way. Ingles (5-for-10), Mitchell (4-for-7), O'Neale (2-for-3) and Rubio (2-for-9) accounted for all of Utah's triples.

0

Westbrook, who shot 5-for-17 from the field, did not attempt a field goal in the fourth quarter.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"The atmosphere was tremendous. We're grateful for our fans and that they were that engaged. It has an impact on our players. They've been like that all year, and I think tonight they hit a new high. We know and appreciate what we have with our fans. It's not something that we take for granted, but we've come to expect it on some level. I think everybody was excited about tonight and the opportunity to play at home, and we have another one in a couple of days."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

The Jazz shot 52.5 percent from the field. ... O'Neale and George were given double techicals early in the fourth quarter. ... Adams finished with only two rebounds. ... Every Jazz player who dressed for the game took the court. David Stockton and Raul Neto were the last ones, checking in with 1:29 left to play. ... Utah outscored OKC 11-4 in transition. ... After shooting 61.1 percent in the first quarter, the Thunder shot only 43.3 percent the rest of the game.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay home for Game 4 against the Thunder on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30pm MT and the game will be broadcast nationally on TNT.