The Roundup—Mitchell, Jazz rout Suns by 32

Make that four in a row.

The Utah Jazz kept things rolling on Friday night, traveling to Phoenix and coming away with an emphatic 129-97 victory over the Suns.

The Jazz (23-28) have now won four consecutive games, and six of their last eight.

"We had 24 turnovers the last time we played these guys, so we just had a mindset of taking care of the ball," Donovan Mitchell said. "We focused on the defensive end, and that allowed us to get out in transition and find open looks."

Mitchell went off (again) with 40 points in 33 minutes to lead the Jazz, while Ricky Rubio added 14 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Derrick Favors (12 points, 10 rebounds), Rudy Gobert (10 points, nine rebounds, five blocks), Joe Ingles (16 points) and Joe Johnson (12 points) also scored in double figures in the win.

Rookie Josh Jackson (20 points) and sharpshooter Devin Booker (18 points) led the Suns (18-35) in scoring, though the two shot only 14-for-42 from the field.

T.J. Warren, who had scored at least 20 points in each of his last four games, managed only four points on 2-for-5 shooting in the loss.

Friday's Best

Mitchell has already been honored as the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for both December and January—and on Friday, he probably sealed up February's honor, too. Stay tuned for that announcement in early March. Mitchell eclipsed the 40-point mark for the second time this season with remarkable efficiency, shooting 14-for-19 from the field (including 7-for-9 from 3-point range) and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. He added five rebounds, six assists and two steals in the lopsided victory.

Key Stretches

Utah ran off an early 24-6 run and didn't look back, leading for all but the first two minutes of the game. All five Jazz starters scored in the first six minutes—Rubio had six points (two layups and a pull-up jumper), Mitchell converted a three-point play and sank two 3-pointers, Favors put in two layups, Ingles drilled a three, and Gobert scored two points on a dunk (and had two blocks during that stretch).

Flicka da wristpic.twitter.com/Tcu4O88EUr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 3, 2018

The Jazz opened the second half on a 22-8 run to extend their lead to 36 by the middle of the third quarter. Mitchell made two 3-pointers and a layup, while Favors, Ingles, Gobert and Royce O'Neale also got to the rim for layups. Ingles and Johnson knocked down open threes to keep Utah's offense rolling.

Significant Stats

129

The Jazz scored 129 points (their season high) for the second straight game. They beat Golden State 129-99 on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, and then finished with a 32-point victory tonight.

25

Ingles made at least three 3-pointers for the 25th time this season, shooting 4-for-6 from beyond the arc against the Suns. As a team, the Jazz shot 15-for-29 (51.7 percent) from long distance.

30

The Jazz shared and protected the ball, finishing with 30 assists and only 11 turnovers—both significantly better than their season averages of 21.1 and 15.2, respectively.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"When you do things the right way on the defensive end, I think the offense just kind of flows."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

With seven 3-pointers, Mitchell set a new Jazz franchise record for 3-pointers made in a season by a rookie (he now has 115). He also set a new NBA record for 3-pointers made in a game by a rookie. ... Rodney Hood (leg contusion) missed his seventh straight game. ... Booker (4-for-4) has now made 60 consecutive free throws. He broke Phoenix's previous franchise record of 57. ... Dragan Bender chipped in 16 points off the bench for the Suns. ... The Jazz outrebounded the Suns 51-32. ... Utah shot 56.7 percent from the field.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.