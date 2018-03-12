Raul Neto Injury Update

Neto was examined today by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a fractured left wrist, which occurred in yesterday’s 116-99 win against the Pelicans. The 6-1 guard will be reevaluated in two weeks. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

The Brazilian has seen action in 39 games this season, averaging 4.6 points on 45.6 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three, 1.8 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per contest.