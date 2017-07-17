Jazz Sign Forward Jonas Jerebko

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Jonas Jerebko (pronounced JO-ness Jeh-REB-ko) to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Jerebko (6-10, 231, Sweden) appeared in 78 games (six starts) for the Boston Celtics this past season, averaging 3.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 15.8 minutes of action for a team that finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference and advanced to the Conference Finals.

Originally selected in the second round (39th overall selection) of the 2009 NBA Draft by Detroit, the 30-year-old has appeared in 488 career games (94 starts) over seven NBA seasons with Detroit and Boston. He owns career averages of 6.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while hitting 35.2 percent from three-point range in 18.4 minutes. He has shot 40 percent or better from three-point range in three different seasons, including two of his last three.

Jerebko has seen action in a total of 22 postseason games (four starts), all with the Celtics, averaging 5.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 10.7 minutes per game. This past season, he appeared in 12 playoff games during the Celtics’ run for the Eastern Conference Finals, including a 10-point performance on 4-of-4 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from three in Boston’s Game 3 win at Cleveland.

In his rookie season with Detroit, Jerebko earned 2009-10 All-Rookie Second Team honors as well as Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for February and compete in the Rookie Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The son of a former professional European basketball player, Jerebko is a native of Kinna, Sweden, and represented his home country at the 2013 Eurobasket Championships, posting 16.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in five games.

He joins what was already the most international team in the NBA in 2016-17. The seven players on the current Jazz roster born outside the United States hail from Australia (two), France, Brazil, Spain, Switzerland and the Ukraine.

Jerebko is also owner of a professional eSports team, Renegades CS:GO.

He will wear jersey No. 8 for the Jazz.