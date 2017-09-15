Jazz Reveal Statement Edition Uniform

The Utah Jazz revealed tonight the third of their four core uniforms for the 2017-18 season in conjunction with a Nike NBA launch event featuring Jazz guard Rodney Hood in Culver City, Calif. For the first time in franchise history, the team’s distinct gold color, which has been an accent color during the J-Note era, will be the primary color in the “Statement” edition uniform.

The Utah Jazz Nike Uniform Collection can be viewed at https://www.nba.com/jazz/nike1718.

“I really like the look of these gold jerseys,” Hood said. “They’ll be a nice change from our white and blue uniforms. Our fans are going to be impressed when they see these in person."

The Jazz’s shade of gold, which is one-of-a-kind in the NBA, makes a declaration by becoming the featured color. The Statement edition is inspired by teams’ desire to make a bold statement the moment they step on the court. Nike’s designers worked with the team and the brand’s roster of athletes to create new and updated uniforms for this third edition.

The new design features an enlarged J-Note logo in navy that has been brought to the forefront of the jersey, with green numbers tucked beside the note. The color blocking of navy, gold and green remains on the uniform, sliced at a 66-degree angle. Extra embellishments have been stripped away, using only the three basic team colors.

The uniform also features the team’s first-ever patch, sponsored by Qualtrics, with the 5 For The Fight logo representing the campaign for cancer research in addition to the Nike logo on both the jersey and shorts. The color white is only present in the logos.

“Our Statement uniform is bold, exciting and innovative,” said Bart Sharp, senior vice president of marketing for the Utah Jazz. “Navy and green have been a part of the Jazz uniform options for years, but this season we wanted to showcase the team’s unique shade of gold. We believe this uniform will make us stand out from our traditional look.”

These uniforms feature the same lightweight engineered textures, 100 percent recycled fabric, performance tailoring for mobility and modern construction as the “Association” (white) and “Icon” (navy) uniforms that were unveiled in August. As previously announced, home teams will pick which uniform they will wear and visiting teams will choose a contrasting uniform within their own assortment.

The final 2017-18 uniform edition for the Jazz, inspired by the community, will be released later this year.