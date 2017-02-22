Jazz Assign Joel Bolomboy to Salt Lake City Stars

SALT LAKE CITY (February 22, 2017) – The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has assigned forward Joel Bolomboy to the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s exclusively owned and operated NBA D-League team. This marks the 15th assignment this season for Bolomboy (6-9, 235, Weber State).

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the third-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won eight division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 14 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. Away from the court, the Jazz are very active in the local community and have assisted a multitude of organizations and worthy causes by way of charitable donations, service and grants through Larry H. Miller Charities. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 50,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across seven states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, visit www.utahjazz.com.

The Salt Lake City Stars, the NBA D-League team owned and operated by the Utah Jazz, will play their inaugural season in Utah in 2016-17. The Utah Jazz relocated the Boise-based Idaho Stampede in April 2016 after purchasing the team in March 2015 following a single affiliation agreement for the 2014 season. The Stars will play their home games in a family-friendly atmosphere at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville. The NBA Development League is the NBA’s official minor league, preparing players, coaches, officials, trainers, and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. For more information on the Salt Lake City Stars, visit www.slcstars.com.