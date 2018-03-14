Jazz Assign, Recall Danté Exum from Salt Lake City Stars

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team assigned and recalled guard Danté Exum to the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team. Exum participated in a closed practice today on a rehab assignment as part of his last stage in return to play protocol. It marks his second practice rehab assignment this week, also practicing with the team on March 13.

Exum (6-6, 205, Australia) underwent surgery to stabilize the AC joint in his left shoulder on Oct. 24, 2017 after suffering the injury in a preseason game against Phoenix on Oct. 6. Exum started the 2017-18 season appearing in three preseason contests with averages of 5.7 points on 50.0 percent from the field and 3.7 assists in 14.0 minutes. During the 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League, he played in three games owning averages of 20.0 points on 52.4 percent from the field, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game.

The 22-year-old, who competed in the 2017 and 2015 Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend, has appeared in 148 career games (67 starts) with the Jazz, averaging 5.4 points, 2.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per contest. Last season, Exum averaged of 6.2 points, 2.0 boards and 1.7 assists in 66 games (26 starts), also appearing in seven games during Utah’s playoff run.