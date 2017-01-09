Jazz Assign Alec Burks, Danté Exum and Raul Neto to Salt Lake City Stars

SALT LAKE CITY (January 9, 2017) – The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has assigned guards Alec Burks, Danté Exum and Raul Neto to the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s exclusively owned and operated NBA D-League team, to allow them to participate in the Stars’ practice today.

The team has also recalled forward Joel Bolomboy from the Stars. This marked the ninth assignment for Bolomboy (6-9, 235, Weber State). He appeared in three games during this stint, averaging 10.3 points and 11.0 rebounds in 27.7 minutes of action.

About the Salt Lake City Stars

The Salt Lake City Stars, the NBA D-League team owned and operated by the Utah Jazz, will play their inaugural season in Utah in 2016-17. The Utah Jazz relocated the Boise-based Idaho Stampede in April 2016 after purchasing the team in March 2015 following a single affiliation agreement for the 2014 season. The Stars will play their home games in a family-friendly atmosphere at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville. The NBA Development League is the NBA’s official minor league, preparing players, coaches, officials, trainers, and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. For more information on the Salt Lake City Stars, visit www.slcstars.com.