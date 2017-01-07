George Hill Injury Update

SALT LAKE CITY (January 7, 2017) – The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard George Hill, who received stitches to close a lower lip laceration and exhibited concussion-like symptoms after being elbowed in the face during the first quarter of the Jazz’s Dec. 31 game vs. Phoenix:

Over the last couple days under the care of the Utah Jazz medical staff, and in consultation with NBA medical officers, Hill has participated in each step of the NBA-mandated “Return-to-Participation Exertion Protocol” as part of the league’s Concussion Policy. This process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming basketball activities. During each step of the process Hill has remained symptom-free, including after his workouts earlier today. As a result, the Jazz medical staff has cleared Hill to play in tonight’s game at Minnesota.