Derrick Favors Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz forward/center Derrick Favors:

Favors was examined Saturday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing, the results of which showed a bone contusion on his left knee. In order to allow the injury proper time to heal, he will continue to receive treatment and will be reevaluated later this week. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

Now in his seventh season with the Jazz, the 25-year-old Favors (6-10, 265, Georgia Tech) has appeared in 47 games (39 starts) this season and is averaging 9.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 24.1 minutes.