City Edition Uniforms, Court to Return in 2018-19

The Utah Jazz announced today their plans to keep their southern Utah inspired uniforms with cascading color bands from bright gold to deep burgundy as part of its rotation for the 2018-19 season. The complementary basketball court featuring the Delicate Arch, “Jazz state” logo and gradation of colors will also be used next season.

“New design and color schemes can be initially polarizing to a fan base, but we have been overwhelmed at the favorable response to these uniforms that represent a special part of our state,” said Bart Sharp, senior vice president of marketing for the Utah Jazz. “We are excited to bring back this southern Utah version of the Nike uniform collection for next season and we will introduce different looks in the future.”

The enthusiastic demand this season has resulted in about 45 small and medium jerseys remaining for sale this season. Due to the limited sizes and quantity compared to its public popularity, the Utah Jazz also announced today that it will sell its latest supply of City Edition jerseys through a special drawing conducted by the Utah Jazz Team Store beginning April 3. Fans can register for random selection to purchase jerseys at nba.com/jazz/promo/cityjerseydrawing for a 48-hour period beginning at 12:01 a.m. MT on April 3.

With the carryover of the uniform to next season, a larger shipment of fan jerseys will be delivered in the fall. The full lineup of uniforms for 2018-19 will be released at a later date.

Inspired by the famous red rock formations, stunning arches, canyons and vistas found throughout southern Utah, the Nike City Edition uniforms for the Jazz received much acclaim from players, media and fans. Unique elements included the twisting lines down the side of the uniforms to represent the roadways to adventure in Utah.The uniform also featured the team’s first-ever patch, sponsored by Qualtrics, with a fiery red 5 For The Fight logo representing the campaign for cancer research.

An alternate basketball court, which will be used for the Utah Jazz Summer League in July, complements the uniform design in a celebration of Utah. The gradation of colors is featured in the “UTAH” wordmark at center court and on the apron around the basketball court. The Delicate Arch rises from the sideline in a majestic image while the new “Jazz state” logo rests inside the three-point line on both ends of the Vivint Smart Home Arena court.

The Jazz will wear the red rock uniforms nine times this season, including Tuesday’s home game against the L.A. Lakers, with six home games and three away games. The “City Edition” was the fourth and final uniform design, joining the white (Association) and navy (Icon) uniforms that were unveiled in August and the gold (Statement) edition that came out in September. Home teams pick which uniform they will wear and visiting teams choose a contrasting uniform within their own assortment.

The entire Utah Jazz Nike Uniform Collection can be viewed athttp://www.nba.com/jazz/nike1718.