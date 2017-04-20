Alec Burks Injury Update

SALT LAKE CITY (April 20, 2017) – The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Alec Burks:

Following a medical consultation, Burks received a platelet rich plasma (PRP) injection in his left knee today. The procedure was performed by team physician Dr. David Petron at University of Utah Health’s Orthopaedic Center in Salt Lake City. Burks will not play in Friday’s Game 3 vs. the Clippers, and his status beyond that will continue to be reevaluated. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

Now in his sixth NBA season, the 25-year-old Burks (6-6, 214, Colorado) has appeared in 301 career games (42 starts), all with the Jazz, averaging 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.0 minutes per game.