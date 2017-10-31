Joe Johnson Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Joe Johnson:

Johnson was examined this morning by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The 6-7 guard/forward has tendon instability in his right wrist and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

Now in his 17th season, Johnson (6-7, 240, Arkansas) has appeared in seven games averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.2 minutes per contest