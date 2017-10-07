Jazz Waive Taylor Braun

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has waived guard/forward Taylor Braun. Following the move, Utah’s roster now stands at 19 players.

Braun (6-7, 210, North Dakota State) appeared in two preseason games for the Jazz, averaging 2.0 points, connecting on 4-of-4 free throws in 2.0 minutes per contest.

Prior to signing with Utah, Braun played with ratiopharm Ulm of the German Bundesliga, where he averaged 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 53 games (50 starts) during the 2016-17 season.

The 6-7 guard/forward originally signed with the Jazz on Sep. 26.