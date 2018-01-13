Jazz Waive Naz Mitrou-Long

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has waived guard Naz Mitrou-Long.

Mitrou-Long (6-4, 218, Iowa State) originally signed a two-way contract with the Jazz on Dec. 23, 2017 and saw action in one game for the squad, recording three points against Denver on Dec. 26. He appeared in 22 games (17 starts) for the Jazz’s exclusively owned and operated G League team, the Salt Lake City Stars and averaged 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.4 minutes per contest.