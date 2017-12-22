Jazz Waive Nate Wolters

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has waived guard Nate Wolters. The roster now stands at 16 players.

Wolters (6-4, 190, South Dakota State) appeared in five games for the Jazz this season, scoring two points against Oklahoma City on Dec. 20. Additionally, he saw action in 13 games (all starts) for the team’s exclusively owned and operated G League team, the Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 34.9 minutes per game.

Originally signed to a two-way contract by Utah on Sept. 13, 2017, Wolters has now played in 84 career NBA games (31 starts), owning averages of 5.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.2 boards in 18.8 minutes per game with Milwaukee, New Orleans and Utah.