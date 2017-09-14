Jazz Sign Free Agent Nazareth Mitrou-Long

SALT LAKE CITY (September 14, 2017) – The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Nazareth Mitrou-Long (me-TRUE). Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Mitrou-Long (6-4, 218, Iowa State) averaged 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists during his senior season with the Cyclones, earning All-Big 12 Second-Team honors. The guard also shot 47 percent from the field and led the conference with 2.8 three-point field goals per game. Connecting on a team-high 98 three-point attempts, the total was the third highest in a single-season in school history.

Over his four years at Iowa State, Mitrou-Long appeared in 131 games (83 starts) averaging 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, helping to lead the Cyclones to three Big 12 Championships. He would finish his collegiate career with 260 three-point field goals, the second most in school history, in addition to becoming just one of 11 players ever for Iowa State to tally 1,200 points, 300 rebounds and 200 assists over his career.

The 24-year-old was most recently a member of the Sacramento Kings entry at the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas as well as the Indiana Pacers roster at the 2017 Orlando Summer League. Mitrou-Long averaged a combined 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.8 minutes between the two leagues.

Born in Ontario, Canada, Mitrou-Long played high school basketball at Findlay College Prep in Henderson, Nev.