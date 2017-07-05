Jazz Sign 2017 Draft Pick Tony Bradley

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed center Tony Bradley, the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Bradley (6-10, 248, North Carolina) averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game during his lone season with UNC. He ranked second on the team in field goal percentage (.573) and third in rebounds per game with over half of his rebounds coming on the offensive glass. The 19-year-old forward became the first player in school history with 150-or-more rebounds in a single-season with more offensive than defensive rebounds. Bradley recorded five points and seven rebounds to help the Tar Heels capture the 2017 National Championship.

The 19-year-old is currently playing as member of the Jazz entry at the 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League, recording eight points, five rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes during his NBA debut on July 3 vs. San Antonio Spurs.

The Bartow, Fla., native was named the 2016 Florida Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year while competing for Bartow High School. He also appeared in the McDonald’s All-American Game and the Jordan Brand Classic as a senior.

He will wear jersey #13 for the Jazz.