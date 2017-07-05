Jazz Sign 2017 Draft Pick Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Donovan Mitchell, the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Mitchell (6-3, 215, Louisville) played two seasons at Louisville, averaging 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.7 assists in 34 games as a sophomore. He registered 18.1 points per game in conference play, sixth-best in the ACC. Mitchell led the Cardinals in scoring, steals, three-point field goals (80) and minutes per game (32.3). He was selected to the 2017 All-ACC First Team by the league coaches and media as well as the All-ACC Defensive Team.

The 20-year-old is currently playing as member of the Jazz entry at the 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League, scoring 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting with five assists, three steals and two rebounds in his NBA debut on July 3 vs. San Antonio Spurs.

The 6-3 guard played high school basketball at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. He also played baseball (pitcher and shortstop) as well as soccer (goalie) in high school.

He will wear jersey #45 for the Jazz.