Jazz Recall Alec Burks and Raul Neto from Salt Lake City Stars

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has recalled guards Alec Burks and Raul Neto from the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s exclusively owned and operated NBA D-League team. The team has also assigned forward Joel Bolomboy to the Stars. This marks the 10th assignment for Bolomboy.

Burks and Neto each appeared in one contest, with Burks scoring 13 points along with five rebounds, three assists and one steal while Neto was one rebound shy of a triple-double, recording 14 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists in the Stars’ win over the Grand Rapids Drive on Jan. 11.