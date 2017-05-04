Jazz to Participate in NBA 2K esports League

The NBA 2K esports league announced today that 17 National Basketball Association (NBA) teams, including the Utah Jazz, will participate in its inaugural season, set to debut in 2018.

Participating organizations include: Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail

Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.

“This is the first step in what promises to be an extraordinary league, bringing together the world's best gamers and showcasing elite competition on an international stage,” said

NBA 2K esports league Managing Director Brendan Donohue. “Our teams have expressed tremendous enthusiasm for esports, and we are looking forward to forming something truly unique for basketball and gaming fans around the globe.”

In February 2017, the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced plans to launch a new, professional competitive gaming league that will bring together the best basketball gamers in the world. In the coming months, the league and its teams will make a variety of announcements related to participating players, team branding, league structure and business updates.