Jazz Assign Tony Bradley to Salt Lake City Stars

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has assigned center Tony Bradley to the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team. This marks the first assignment this season for Bradley (6-10, 248, North Carolina). Selected in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, Bradley was acquired via trade by Utah on draft night. He appeared in four preseason games for the Jazz, averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 9.8 minutes.

