Jazz Assign Bradley and O’Neale to Salt Lake City Stars

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has assigned center Tony Bradley and forward Royce O’Neale to the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team. This marks the third assignment this season for Bradley (6-10, 248, North Carolina) and first assignment for O’Neale (6-6, 215, Baylor).

Bradley has appeared in one game this season for Utah, pulling down a rebound in six minutes against Houston on Nov. 5. Originally selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft, Bradley was acquired by Utah in a trade on draft night.

Signed by the Jazz on July 19, O’Neale has seen action in four games during his first NBA season, averaging 2.0 points and 1.3 boards in 5.3 minutes per contest. O’Neale tallied a career-high six points on 4-of-4 free throws in 12 minutes against Houston on Nov. 5.

Stars Single-game tickets may be purchased online at www.slcstars.com or at the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office.

2017-18 Stars season tickets, half-season plans and mini-plan packages are on sale now at www.slcstars.com or by phone at (801) 325-STAR (7827). The 2017-18 Salt Lake City Stars schedule can be found at www.slcstars.com.