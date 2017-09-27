Grand Opening of Utah Jazz Team Store on Oct. 2

The grand opening of the new Utah Jazz Team Store will take place on Monday, Oct. 2 from noon-3 p.m.

The new white “Association” and blue “Icon” Nike jerseys will be available for fans to purchase for the first time during the grand opening. Jazz center Rudy Gobert will make a special appearance around 12:30 p.m. to unveil his life-size mannequin, which will be a permanent fixture in the main team store on Level 3. The team will also be giving away 300 pairs of tickets to Jazz preseason games during the event.

Vivint Smart Home Arena will feature two team stores: the newly renovated space in the America First atrium and the first-ever merchandise store on Level 5.

“The renovated team store has been designed with the Jazz fan in mind and has some fun, new concepts,” said Fanzz Sports Stores General Manager Darren Squires. “The two new stores, as well as the club level kiosks, will help fans connect their passion for the team in a unique shopping environment.”

The Utah Jazz Team Store on Level 3 boasts 3,200 square feet of retail space and will include the Gobert life-size rendering, a New Era hat wall, as well as a rotating floor display highlighting Jazz players’ game-worn shoes. The team store will have exclusive merchandise for fans to purchase including on-court gear, game-worn apparel and Jazz memorabilia. Fans who purchase a Jazz jersey will have the opportunity to support cancer research and add the new 5 for the Fight patch for a $5 donation.

The Level 5 store will have 1,500 square feet of space that has the look of an old-school basketball gym. The store will carry current Jazz fan gear along with some retro and throwback apparel.

Two kiosks will be open on the club level during Jazz games to provide retail products for club and suite level guests.