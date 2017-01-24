Emptying the Noggin - Fatigued Jazz Lose 2nd in a Row

By David Locke, Utah Jazz

Summary: The Jazz — playing four games in five nights — looked like a tired bunch for most of the night and fell to the Denver Nuggets, 103-93, splitting the season series at two games apiece.

• The J azz weren’t very good tonight. They were n’t sharp. They didn’t t hrow themselves into the game. The y didn’t have a lot of bounce. They didn’t make shots. It was a group that lacked a lot of juice.

• In all likelihood , this will be the final time in franch ise history that the Jazz play four games in five nights. The league is starting the season two weeks earlier in orde r to eliminate this situation. The league has already done a lot to get rid of these games as teams a ren’t very good when they play four games in five n ights. The Nuggets weren’t a particularly fresh team , having played six games in nine nights , and this was really ugly basketball for much of the game.

• When the Jazz le d it midway through the second quarter , you could feel that they didn’t have it. I said on the air that the Jazz were on the verge of being down 10 by halftime if something didn’t change and sure enough , that is what happened .

• The Jazz sent the Nuggets to the line time and time again in the second quarter. Playing defense with your hands and not your feet is the q uickest way to commit fouls, and the surest sign that you are tired.

• Rudy Gobert’s rebound streak came to an end after being extended on a review of Monday’s game film .

• Nikola Jokic was terrific: 23 points, 11 rebounds , 6 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks. He is incredibly skilled offensively.

• The Jazz made a run in the fourth, and if one of two shots had fallen , maybe the night would have ended different ly. George Hill had a wi de open three on a Denver break down with 3:16 left and the Jazz down by six points. He missed it. Then , Hill had a wide open three from the ri ght corner with the Jazz down four points with 2:23 left and it didn’t go. Hill has been so good , b ut tonight the shot didn’t fall. He went 6 of 18 and 1 for 6 from three .

• Hayward had a poor night : 2 for 10 and nine points. The Jazz aren’t going to win a lot when Hill and Hayward shoot 8 of 28 from the field. It’s r ather remarkable that with that shooting night, I can find two shots that might have changed the night.

• Derrick Favors had an awesome third quarter tonight with 16 points on 7 of 7 shooting and took Jovic to school. Favors was great in the paint and his mid-range jumper looked excellent. Jokic is still a very poor defensive player and Favors was able to take advantage .

• This was the s econd straig ht solid night for Alec Burks. He is bringing an element the Jazz haven’t had off t he bench and is really scoring. He uses a lot of possessions in a short period of time and those possessions have been being used fairly well , so he needs to stay efficient .