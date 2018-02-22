Darrell Griffith to Make Jazz Alumni Appearance

The Utah Jazz announced today that Jazz alumnus Darrell Griffith will make an appearance on Friday, Feb. 23 as the team takes on the Portland Trail Blazers in its first game back from the All-Star Break.

On Friday, Griffith will join the Jazz TV and Radio broadcasts and will interact with fans by hosting a live Q&A via Utah Jazz Twitter from 4:45-5:15 p.m. Griffith, the first ever Jazz NBA Slam Dunk Contest representative in 1984 and 1985, will also participate in a pre-game recognition honoring Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell for winning the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend. As a tribute to the former Jazzman known as Dr. Dunkenstein, Mitchell wore Griffith’s No. 35 uniform for one of his dunks as he jumped over his sister, comedian Kevin Hart and Hart’s son.

Mitchell’s 2018 Verizon Slam Dunk Contest trophy will be on display from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for fans attending the Jazz game on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The trophy will be located in the “porch” area of the America First Atrium adjacent to portal B for viewing and photo opportunities.

Griffith was originally drafted by the Jazz in the first round (second overall) of the 1980 NBA Draft. The Louisville, Ken., native played his entire 10 years in the NBA with Utah, amassing 12,391 points (fourth most in team history) in 765 games (fourth most in team history). Griffith was named the 1981 NBA Rookie of the Year after averaging a Jazz-rookie record 20.6 points, along with 3.6 rebounds 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 81 games. Griffith’s No. 35 was retired by the Jazz on Dec. 4, 1993 and currently hangs in the rafters of Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Former Jazzmen who have returned recently as part of the team’s alumni program for visits include: Antoine Carr, Tom Chambers, Theodore “Blue” Edwards, Andrei Kirilenko, Mehmet Okur, Felton Spencer, the 1984 “Team With Heart” playoff squad, the reunion of the 1997 Western Conference Championship team, Bobby Hansen, and Quincy Lewis.