Complete Jazz 2017 Summer League Schedule Released

The Utah Jazz announced today the team’s complete 2017 summer league schedule. The Jazz will be the host team for the 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League. The six-game, four-team event will be held on July 3, 5 and 6 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah. The team will then head to Las Vegas, for NBA Summer League 2017, an 11-day, 67-game event at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus.

The Utah Jazz Summer League is a six-game, four-team event. Each team will play each other once, with the Jazz opening against the San Antonio Spurs on July 3 before playing the Philadelphia 76ers on July 5. Utah will end the week in Salt Lake facing the Boston Celtics, who own the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, on July 6.

Utahjazz.com will be the online home for comprehensive coverage of all Summer League activities. Fans can visit utahjazz.com/summerleague for game previews, live stats, photo galleries, results, game recaps and more. The hashtag #UtahJazzSL will be used to categorize Utah Jazz Summer League tweets.

The Jazz will also participate in NBA Summer League 2017, marking the fourth straight year the team will travel to Las Vegas. Utah will play the Portland Trail Blazers on July 8. The Jazz will then face the LA Clippers on July 9 before playing the Memphis Grizzlies on July 11 in the team’s final game of the preliminary round. The teams will then be seeded in a tournament, which runs through July 17. Each team is guaranteed to play at least five games.

ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App, including 35 on its linear television channels, while NBA TV will air 28 games.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League. Lower bowl tickets are available for as low as $8 for a one-day pass or $15 for a three-day pass. A one-day pass provides access to both games played on that day. Tickets can be purchased online at utahjazz.com/summerleague, the Rice-Eccles Stadium box office or by phone at (801) 581-UTIX.

Tickets for Samsung NBA Summer League are also on sale now, and fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

Utah’s summer league roster and broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.