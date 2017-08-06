2017-18 National Anthem Auditions

The Utah Jazz would like to invite you to participate in National Anthem auditions for the 2017-18 NBA season.

The auditions will be held on Friday, September 15 at Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway (165 South Rio Grande Street, Salt Lake City, UT) beginning at 9 a.m. Auditions will run through 1 p.m. This will be the only day to try out.

Audition order is organized on a first-come, first-served basis. Assigned audition numbers will be given upon registration, and we will be unable to accommodate number switching. The audition is open to the general public, for individuals and/or very small groups (eight people or fewer).

If you cannot make the live audition, a recorded CD version of you singing the anthem may be mailed into Carly Robbins at Vivint Smart Home Arena. All CDs must be received by September 9. It is, however, strongly suggested that you attend the live audition.

Mail to:

Utah Jazz National Anthem Auditions

C/O Carly Robbins

301 W. South Temple

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Or submit via email to:

crobbins@utahjazz.com

All participants in the audition will be notified by email whether they have been invited to perform the National Anthem.

Please consider the following when auditioning:

The Utah Jazz require that the National Anthem be sung a cappella and in a traditional manner—with no styling or individual musical interpretation. Please keep in mind that the National Anthem is about honoring America and the men and women who serve, or have served, our country, and not about the individual or small group singing the piece. Please sing the anthem in a straightforward manner with the utmost respect and honor for what the song stands for. If selected, the performer(s) must sing the same version at his/her/their scheduled game in the same manner as at the auditions. Professional attire is required.

For more information, please contact Carly Robbins at (801) 325-2526.

Thank you for sharing your talents with our fans.