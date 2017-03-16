Hornets Sign Johnny O’Bryant to Multi-Year Contract

March 16, 2017 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has signed forward Johnny O’Bryant to a multi-year contract. The 6-9 Louisiana State product signed consecutive 10-day contracts with Charlotte on Feb. 24 and March 6 after becoming the D-League’s 23rd Gatorade Call-Up this season.

O’Bryant has played in four games with the Hornets, averaging 4.5 points on .533 percent from the field and 2.0 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per contest. The third-year pro scored a career-high 15 points on 7-of-9 field goals in a win against Denver on March 4. He has also appeared in 25 games (all starts) for the D-League’s Northern Arizona Suns this season, owning averages of 18.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He was also selected as a 2017 NBA D-League All-Star‎.

Originally selected with the 36th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, O'Bryant has now appeared in 111 NBA games (19 starts) over three seasons with Milwaukee, Denver and Charlotte with career averages of 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game.

A native of Cleveland, Miss., O’Bryant was a three-year collegiate player at Louisiana State (2011-14) and posted career averages of 12.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He earned All-SEC First Team accolades following the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.