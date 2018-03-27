Memphis Grizzlies sign MarShon Brooks to 10-day contract

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team signed guard MarShon Brooks to a 10-day contract. In addition, the team waived forward Brice Johnson.

Brooks (6-5, 200) recently completed his third season with the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association. The 29-year-old started 28 of his 36 games and averaged 36.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.00 steals in 37.6 minutes while shooting 51.0 percent from the field, 40.7 percent from three-point range and 80.7 percent from the free throw line in leading the Dragons to a 26-12 regular season record. He has averaged at least 35 points per game in all three of his seasons with the Dragons.

Selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft following a four-year collegiate career at Providence, Brooks has appeared in 164 regular season games (49 starts) during his three-year NBA career and has averaged 7.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.5 minutes for the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets (2011-13), Los Angeles Lakers (2013-14), Boston Celtics (2013-14) and Golden State Warriors (2013-14). He was named to the 2011-12 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

The Long Branch, New Jersey native also has played in the NBA G League for the Maine Red Claws (2013-14) and Santa Cruz Warriors (2013-14) and internationally for Emporio Armani Milano (2014-15) in the Italian Lega Basket Serie A.

Johnson (6-10, 230) has appeared in 21 games as a reserve during his two-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies and has averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 5.1 minutes. The 23-year-old University of North Carolina product made nine appearances off the bench for the Grizzlies after he was acquired from the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 8.

