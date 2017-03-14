Grizzlies tip-off Hoops for St. Jude with “Grizz Assists for St. Jude” campaign and in-arena activations

The Memphis Grizzlies, led by St. Jude Ambassadors Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, will campaign for Hoops for St. Jude throughout March in order to raise awareness of the lifesaving work done by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® through the Grizz Assists for St. Jude campaign. The campaign will run from March 15 – March 31 through the PLEDGE IT platform to place a dollar amount on each recorded Grizzlies team assist during games through March 31, resulting in an overall performance-based donation.

Currently, the Grizzlies are averaging 21.1 assists per game. Conley and Gasol tipped off the campaign with some friendly competition, pledging to each donate $25 per team assist made. Campaign supporters are asked to pledge $.10, $.50, $1, $5 or any customizable amount of their preference and can pledge under Team Mike or Team Marc. The total of all pledges made per assist will then be applied directly to the total amount of team assists to create one donation to St. Jude. Fans can register their pledges at https://pledgeit.org/grizzlies. Fans who wish to pledge under Team Mike may do so at https://pledgeit.org/grizzlies/@mike-conley while Team Marc fans can pledge at https://pledgeit.org/grizzlies/@marc-gasol. After each game, supporters will receive an e-mail updating them on their current amount owed with the opportunity to edit or cancel the pledge. Pledges will not be processed until the campaign is over. Through the PLEDGE IT platform, the Grizzlies are able to turn pledges into donations simply by playing the game. The performance-based campaign is open to all supporters of St. Jude and Grizz Nation.

The support of NBA stars, coaches, broadcasters and fans helps St. Jude continue leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The campaign starts during Hoops for St. Jude Week™ (March 12-18) which the Grizzlies have elected to celebrate for the remainder of the month, with the Grizzlies Hoops for St. Jude Challenge continuing throughout the rest of the regular season.

For those fans attending a home game during the Grizzlies Hoops for St. Jude Challenge, they can test their shooting skills outside of Section 228 on the Terrace Level of FedExForum and pay $5 to participate in two rounds of shooting. The nightly high scorer from the remaining home games in March will receive an autographed basketball from either Mike Conley or Marc Gasol, and all winners will be invited to a special event to be crowned the 2017 Memphis Grizzlies Hoops for St. Jude Challenge Champion.

During all game nights in-arena, fans can also join the Grizzlies in supporting St. Jude by participating in our in-arena auctions series operating during all home games throughout the month, featuring items like a Suite in FedExForum for Home Game 1 of the First Round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, two Floor Seats to the first two Playoff home games, autographed jerseys and more! Fans can participate in the Grizzlies’ online auctions by registering at https://e.gesture.com/events/59t/ or by texting “Grizz17” to 52182. The online auctions offering unique Grizzlies memorabilia will be held during three home games: March 18 (SAS), March 29 (IND) and March 31 (DAL).

Also starting this Saturday, March 18, when the Grizzlies take on the San Antonio Spurs, through the end of the Grizzlies’ 2016/17 regular and post-seasons, attendees of all events held at FedExForum, including all Grizzlies’ home games, concerts and the NCAA South Regional, will be able to add $1 to their purchase at Levy Concessions Stands throughout the arena. All proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase tickets to any of the Grizzlies' remaining contests of the 2016/17 season or guarantee their 2017 NBA Playoff tickets with 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com.