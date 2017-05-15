L.A. CLIPPERS BRING NBA DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE TEAM TO ONTARIO, CA

The L.A. Clippers and the NBA Development League today announced that the Clippers have acquired the right to own and operate an NBA D-League team that will begin play in Ontario, Calif. for the 2017-18 season when the league will be called the NBA Gatorade League. The team’s name will be the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.

The team is named for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, a federally recognized Tribe located in Palm Springs, Calif. The Tribe owns and operates the Agua Caliente Casino Resorts, which includes the Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage and Spa Resort Casino in downtown Palm Springs. Agua Caliente Resorts is the Clippers’ Presenting Sponsor as well as the team’s Official Tribal Casino partner.

With 31,500 acres of reservation lands that spread across Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage and into the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains, the Tribe also owns Tahquitz and Indian Canyons recreational areas, and two 18-hole championship golf courses.

With today’s announcement, the NBA D-League grows to a record 26 teams for the 2017-18 season, all of which are owned or operated by an NBA club.

“This is another exciting day for the NBA D-League as we add a record 26th team and continue to move closer to our 30-team vision,” said NBA D-League President Malcolm Turner. “Today’s announcement is the latest example of the value NBA teams place on developing young talent on and off the court. I’m thrilled to welcome Steve Ballmer and the Clippers, in partnership with the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, to the NBA D-League family.”

The Clippers’ new D-League affiliate will play its 24 home games at Ontario’s Citizens Business Bank Arena, which is located 40 miles east of Los Angeles. Opened in 2008, Citizens Business Bank Arena is the largest arena in the Inland Empire and is also home to the Ontario Reign AHL ice hockey, concerts and family events.

“This is a great day for the Clippers,” said Clippers President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Doc Rivers. “Having our own development team in the Inland Empire is another example of the dedication and investment to winning and creating a first-class organization that Steve Ballmer brings to this franchise. We now have a place close to home where our young players and staff members have the ability to develop and gain important experience.”

The NBA D-League recently completed a landmark season, establishing records for unique NBA players assigned with 92 and players on end-of-regular-season NBA rosters having NBA D-League experience with 199 (44% of NBA players).

“We are proud to team-up with the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians to bring highly competitive professional basketball to the Inland Empire,” said Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker. “This region has already demonstrated enormous passion for the Clippers. Locating our team in Ontario allows us to reward that enthusiasm and continue to build a deep connection with these fans by offering affordable, family fun right in their backyard.”

“We’re very excited about this partnership with the Clippers in the formation of a new basketball team,” Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe said. “Having a sports team named after our people is a great honor that recognizes the relevance of our history and culture as well as our existence today. Naming a team after a Tribe is a first for the NBA and the D-League.”

Season tickets are available for as low as $14 a seat per game, and fans interested in purchasing season tickets can call 909-406-9090 or visit: https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/clippers/EN/link/buy/details/17FSO

For ticketing questions, e-mail: tickets@aguacalienteclippers.com

Two current Clippers have NBA D-League experience. Brice Johnson appeared in six games last season for the Salt Lake City Stars over two assignments with averages of 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in 19.3 minutes of action, while Diamond Stone appeared in 13 games with the Stars and Santa Cruz Warriors averaging 16.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 21.7 minutes of play.

For more information on the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, visit: http://www.clippers.com/dleague

The Clippers’ new D-League affiliate is currently looking for talent to staff our new team. Please click here to view full-time opportunities with the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.

About the NBA Development League

The NBA Development League is the NBA’s official minor league, preparing players, coaches, officials, trainers, and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 22 teams with direct affiliations with NBA franchises for the 2016-17 season, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. An all-time high 38 percent of all NBA players at the end of the 2015-16 season boasted NBA D-League experience. In fostering the league’s connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA D-League Cares programs.

About the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is a federally recognized Indian Tribe located in Palm Springs, California, with 31,500 acres of reservation lands that spread across Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, and into the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains. The Tribe owns Tahquitz and Indian Canyons recreational areas and operates two 18-hole championship golf courses, and the Agua Caliente Casino Resorts, which includes the Spa Resort Casino in downtown Palm Springs and the Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage. For more information about the Tribe, visit www.aguacaliente-nsn.gov.

About CITIZENS BUSINESS BANK ARENA:

Citizens Business Bank Arena, built and owned by the City of Ontario, operated by SMG, includes 9,500 fixed seats with additional “portable” seating risers to accommodate capacities of 11,089 for concerts, 9,736 for ice hockey or arena football and 10,832 for basketball. The 225,000 square foot venue features 36 luxury suites located on two levels and a continuous concourse hosting a variety of refreshment stands, merchandise kiosks, a VIP club and other fan amenities. Citizens Business Bank Arena hosts ice hockey, arena soccer, arena football, and a variety of other sporting competitions, concerts, family shows, special events, conventions, school and community activities as well as private events. The Arena is home to Ontario Reign, an AHL Hockey Team and Ontario Fury, a Major Arena Soccer League Team. Citizens Business Bank Arena is the biggest and most modern arena within the Inland Empire, an area with over 4.2 million people. It is located in the City of Ontario, on a 37-acre parcel located between Haven Avenue and Milliken Avenue, Fourth Street and the I-10 Freeway. For more information and future updates please visit: CBBankArena.com.



