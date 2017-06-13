Zach LeDay: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-7

Weight: 238

Position: PF

College: Virginia Tech

Age: 23

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 16.5

RPG: 7.3

APG: 1.2

BLK: 1.0

STL: 0.6

Player Bio

Courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics

2016-17: Sixth Man of the Year by ACSMA ... Honorable mention All-ACC ... Recorded his 13th career double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds in the season-opener against Maine ... Scored 12 points in the win over High Point ... Recorded his second double-double of the season with 23 points and 12 assists in the win over VMI ... Scored 16 points in the win over New Mexico ... Scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win over Nebraska ... Scored 18 points to lead the Hokies to the win at Michigan ... Led the Hokies with 23 points in the win over UMES ... Scored 15 points in the win over Ole Miss ... Scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win over The Citadel ... Scored 14 points in the win over Charleston Southern ... Scored 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds, handed out four assists and had three blocked shots in the win over UMBC ... Scored 11 points in the win over Duke ... Earned first start of the season at NC State, scoring 16 points and grabbing six rebounds ... Got the start and scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds at Florida State ... Led the Hokies with 22 points in the win over Syracuse ... Scored 10 points against Notre Dame ... Scored 17 points in the win over Georgia Tech ... Scored 16 points in the win at Clemson ... Scored 12 points at UNC ... Scored 17 points in the win over Boston College ... Scored 12 points at Virginia ... Recorded his third double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds at Miami ... Scored 11 points in the win over Virginia ... Recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds in the win at Pitt ... Scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds at Louisville ... Led the Hokies with 19 points in the home win over Clemson ... Led the Hokies with 18 points and seven rebounds in the win at Boston College ... Lead the Hokies with 24 points and 10 rebounds against Wake Forest, recording his fifth double-double of the season ... The 24 points is a new high for him in ACC play ... Scored a career-high 31 points and tied a career-high with 15 rebounds in the ACC Tournament win over Wake Forest ... Scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the ACC Tournament loss to Florida State ... Was named second team All-ACC Tournament ... Led the Hokies with 23 points in the NCAA Tournament loss to Wisconsin ... Was 8-10 from the field and 7-10 from the line in the game ... Also had four rebounds and two blocked shots.

2015-16: Opened his Virginia Tech career with a double-double, 26 points/15 rebounds and two assists, in the season opener against Alabama State ... Scored 15 points with two assists, two blocks and nine boards against Jacksonville State ... Made is three straight games in double figure, scoring 13 points with 10 rebounds, including a perfect 7-for-7 from the line against VMI ... Recorded his third double-double in four games with 26 points and 12 rebounds, adding four dishes, two blocks and two steals against North Carolina A&T ... Scored 19 points on 8-for-14 from the floor while cleaning up six offensive boards, eight total against Iowa State ... Notched his fourth double-double as a Hokie with 15 points and 10 rebounds as well as two assists ... Went a perfect 2-for-2 from the free throw line and grabbed a defensive rebound against Northwestern ... Picked up his fifth double-double in eight games with 13 points and 10 rebounds, including 9-for-10 from the charity stripe ... Grabbed nine rebounds and scored seven points with a season-high three assists against Radford ... Scored 19 points to go along with 10 boards for his sixth double-double of the season against Lamar ... Narrowly missed another double-double against Grambling State, finishing with 19 points, 9 rebounds and two each of assists, blocks and steals ... Notched another double-double with 10 points and 11 assists, which recording a career-high four blocks against St. Joseph’s ... Picked up 10 points, with seven coming at the charity stripe, and nine boards against West Virginia ... Scored nine points and grabbed 12 boards in an outing highlighted by three massive blocks against NC State ... Drained 22 points behind 3-of-4 from downtown with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks against Virginia ... Scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Duke ... Drained 20 points, including 4-of-4 from three point range, and grabbed three rebounds and distributed three assists against Wake Forest ... Scored 21 points, grabbed seven boards and recorded four blocks against Georgia Tech ... Was a perfect 2-of-2 from three-point range, finishing with 22 points, two rebounds and an assist against Notre Dame ... Recorded three blocks, two assists, four rebounds and scored 17 points against North Carolina ... Scored 20 points and grabbed three rebounds against Louisville ... Narrowly missed another double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing nine rebounds, adding one assist, one steal and one block against Pitt ... Scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds, distributing two assists and recording one steal against Syracuse ... Recorded another double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, also blocking a career-high four shots against Clemson ... Scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds against Virginia ... Grabbed three rebounds to go along with six points against Miami ... Scored 12 points, snagged three boards, recorded one block and three steals against Florida State ... Scored nine points to go along with five rebounds against Boston College ... Scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and recorded two assists and steals against Wake Forest ... Recorded his ninth double-double of the season, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 boards, with two assists and two blocks against Pitt ... Scored 16 points and blocked three shots against Miami ... Recorded another double-double against Florida State with 15 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 blocks ... Scored 12 points and grabbed three rebounds against Miami ... Drained a career-high 29 points and snagged 11 rebounds with 2 assists, 3 blocks and 1 steal against Princeton ... Recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds against BYU.

South Florida: Played in 63 games through two seasons at South Florida … Saw action in 32 games as a sophomore, making 16 starts … Averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game at USF.

High School: Averaged 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game for The Colony High School as a senior.

Personal: Zachary Vincent LeDay … Born May 30, 1994 in Dallas, Texas … Son of Christy LeDay … Has two siblings, Seth and Chris … Plans to major in psychology.