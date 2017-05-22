Troy Caupain: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 200

Position: PG

College: Cincinnati

Age: 21

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 10.5

RPG: 4.6

APG: 4.4

BLK: 0.3

STL: 1.2

Player Bio

Courtesy of Cincinnati Athletics

2015-16 Season (Junior): Started all 33 games, averaging a team-high 13.0 points, 4.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 33.5 minutes … named first team all-conference … tabbed NABC All-District 25 Second Team … selected to the all-tournament teams of the American Championship and the Barclays Center Classic … named The American’s Player of the Week twice … finished 49th in the nation with a 2.7-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio … ranked among the league leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio (second at 2.7), assists (third at 4.8), minutes played (seventh at 33.5), free throw percentage (eighth at.788), scoring (13th at 13.0) and steals (14th at 1.1) … handed out the most assists in a season (160) since Cashmere Wright (169 in 2011-12) … posted the highest assists average (4.8) since Taron Barker (5.0 in 2022-03) … averaged 15.1 points and 6.1 assists with 43 assists and only 13 turnovers in February … scored a career-high 37 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists with no turnovers in 56 minutes in a 104-97 four-overtime setback against UConn in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament … his 37-point effort marked the most points scored by a Bearcat since Steve Logan tallied 41 against Southern Miss (2/15/02) … registered his first career double-double with 18 points and a career-high 10 assists against USF (2/4) … tallied 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting with four three-pointers at East Carolina (2/27) … led UC in assists in 29 of 33 games … led the Bearcats in scoring in a team-high 15 contests … scored in double figures in 21 games.

2014-15 Season (Sophomore): Started 33 of 34 games, averaging 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and a team-high 3.6 assists in a team-best 31.3 minutes … named American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention All-Conference by the league’s coaches … named twice to The American’s Weekly Honor Roll (1/19 and 1/26) … scored in double figures in 17 games … led the Bearcats in assists in 22 of 34 games … ranked among the league leaders in free throw percentage (sixth at .788), assist-to-turnover ratio (sixth at 1.7-to-1), assists (10th at 3.6), steals (12th at 1.2) and field goal percentage (15th at .444) … listed among The American leaders in three-point field goal percentage (first at .465) and field goal percentage (10th at .491) during league play … scored a season-high 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field against UConn (1/29) … forced overtime with a running layup at the buzzer at the end of regulation in UC’s 66-65 NCAA Tournament second-round win over Purdue (3/19), finishing with 10 points in 38 minutes … dished out at least one assist in 33 of 34 games … made 23 consecutive free throws dating back to VCU (12/20) until missing his first attempt against UCF (1/25) ... member of UC’s Student-Athlete Advisory Board.

2013-14 Season (Freshman): Played in all 34 games as a reserve, averaging 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 19.1 minutes ... ranked second on the team in free throw shooting (78.4 percent) and assists (76) and third in three-point shooting (32.8 percent) ... produced a 2.04-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio during conference play ... tallied a season-high 15 points with a trio of three-pointers and 6-of-6 shooting from the free throw line against USC Upstate (12/3) ... scored in double figures five times and led the Bearcats in assists in nine games ... handed out three or more assists in 11 games.

Prior to Cincinnati: Played three seasons at Cosby High School in Midlothian, Virginia, where he finished as the school’s leader in career rebounds (347) and assists (230) while ranking second in career points (1,449) ... averaged 26.0 points, 15.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists during his senior season, helping the Titans to a 26-6 record and a district championship ... scored a career-high 48 points against Matoaca High School as a senior ... tabbed the Central Region Player of the Year and earned first team all-state honors ... named a Top 50 shooting guard by 247Sports.com ... coached by Ron Carr.

Personal: Born Nov. 29, 1995 in New York, New York ... son of Renee and Troy Caupain Sr. ... right-handed ... last name pronounced “co-PAIN.”