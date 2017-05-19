Trevor Thompson: 2017 Draft Prospect

Height: 7-0

Weight: 250

Position: C

College: Ohio State

Age: 22

2016-2017 Season Stats

PPG: 10.6

RPG: 9.2

APG: 0.4

BLK: 1.5

STL: 0.4

Player Bio

Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics

CAREER HONORS

2017 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (media)

AS A JUNIOR (2016-17)

Played in all 32 contests, making 20 starts...Ranked fourth on the team with 10.6 points per game to go along with a team-best 9.2 rebounds per contest...Blocked a team-high 48 shots and connected on a team-high 57.1 percent from the field...Posted a team-high 11 double-doubles...Recorded 11 points, five rebounds and three bocks off the bench at Navy (11/11)...Tallied 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks against Providence (11/17)...Went for 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks against Western Carolina (11/21)...Tallied 15 points and eight boards vs. Marshall (11/25)...Recorded double-double with 10 points and a career-high 13 boards to go along with five blocks against Fairleigh Dickinson (12/3)...Tied career-high 16 points to go along with seven rebounds against FAU (12/6)...Posted career highs with 17 points and 17 boards against UConn (12/10)...Tallied a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds vs. Youngstown State (12/20)...Recorded second-consecutive double-double with 14 points and 10 boards vs. UNC Asheville (12/22)...Went for 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks against Purdue (1/5)...Posted a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds at Minnesota (1/8)...Tallied 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks at Wisconsin (1/12)...Went for 10 points and eight rebounds against Michigan State (1/15)...Went for 10 points and nine rebounds at Nebraska (1/17)...Tallied a double-double with 11 points and 15 boards against Northwestern (1/22)...Recorded second-consecutive double-double with a career-best 19 points to go along with 10 boards against Minnesota (1/25)...Went for nine points and nine boards vs. Maryland (1/31)...Posted double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds at Michigan (2/4)...Picked up fourth double-double in last six games with 15 points and 13 boards vs. Rutgers (2/8)...Tallied another double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds at Maryland (2/11)...Scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds against Nebraska (2/18)...Went for 11 points and seven boards at Penn State (2/28)...Posted double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds against Indiana (3/4)...Went for eight points and 11 rebounds vs. Rutgers (3/8)

AS A SOPHOMORE (2015-16)

Played in 35 games, making 28 starts...Averaged 6.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while blocking 42 shots...Posted three double-doubles...Scored four points while grabbing three boards in start vs. Mount St. Mary’s (11/15)...Totaled eight points on 4 of 4 shooting against Grambling State (11/17)...Tallied five points and five boards vs. Virginia (12/1)...Posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards against VMI (12/5)...Recorded six points, four rebounds and four blocks against Air Force (12/8)...Scored 10 points, grabbed eight boards and blocked three shots against Northern Illinois (12/16)...Posted 10 points with five rebounds and tied his career high with five blocks vs. Kentucky (12/19)...Recorded seven points and eight rebounds against Mercer (12/22)...Tallied double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds against South Carolina St. (12/27)...Recorded six points, six boards and three blocks against Minnesota (12/30)...Posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds at Northwestern (1/6)...Totaled 11 points and seven boards against Rutgers (1/13)...Scored 10 points, grabbed seven boards and blocked three shots at Maryland (1/16)...Scored team-high 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting while grabbing five rebounds at Illinois (1/28)...Went for nine points and six boards at Wisconsin (2/4)...Tallied 12 points and nine rebounds vs. Northwestern (2/8)...Posted eight points and six boards at Rutgers (2/13)...Scored 12 points against Michigan (2/16)...Pulled down 12 rebounds at Nebraska (2/20)...Scored nine points vs. Michigan State (2/23)...Scored nine points at Michigan State (3/5)...Tallied 10 points and six boards vs. Penn State (3/10)...Scored eight points against Michigan State (3/11)...Tallied four points and nine boards vs. Akron (3/15)

AS A FRESHMAN (2013-14 AT VIRGINIA TECH)

Played in 30 games, making 10 starts...Named to the All-ACC Academic team...Made collegiate debut in the win over West Virginia, scoring five points, grabbing five rebounds and blocking three shots

Recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds against Western Carolina...Grabbed eight rebounds and added four points off the bench against VCU...Made the first start of his career against No. 2 Syracuse, scoring four points and grabbing two rebounds...Recorded the second double-double of his career with 10 points and 12 rebounds against Wake Forest...Grabbed 12 rebounds and scored eight points in the win over Miami...Neared a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds against NC State...Matched his career best with 15 points, adding three steals and six rebounds at No. 6 Duke...Led all players with 10 rebounds, also adding six points, at Maryland

HIGH SCHOOL

Won one letter at Ben Davis High School under Coach Mark James before doing a post-graduate year at St. John's Northwestern Military Academy...Was a member of the U17 Eric Gordon All-Stars

PERSONAL

Son of Ryan Thompson and Melody Duvergue...Has seven siblings...Father spent nine years playing in the MLB, winning a World Series with the New York Yankees