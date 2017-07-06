Game Rewind: Pacers 89, Thunder 80 (Summer League)

By David Benner | Pacers.com

Orlando -- The Indiana Pacers concluded play in the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League with an 89-80 victory over Oklahoma City Thursday at the Amway Center.

The Pacers finished 4-1 and in third place after missing the championship game by a half point. In four previous games, teams earned one point for winning a quarter, four points for a win.

Thursday, the Pacers had just eight players available due to injuries and early departures. But those eight overcame a rough second quarter and two-point halftime deficit to lead by as many as nine in the second half.

"The last two weeks we talked about playing hard, playing unselfish and respecting the game," said Pacers Summer League coach Popeye Jones. "Even though we we short-handed, that was what today's game was all about. Even in this short period of time, we wanted to be a team that plays hard and physical. That's what we want in Indiana."

Jarnell Stokes led the Pacers with 17 points. Travis Leslie and Trey McKinney Jones added 13 each. Jordan Loyd had seven points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

Joe Young and T.J. Leaf both sat out the game with minor injuries.

