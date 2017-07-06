GAME RECAP: Pacers 89, Thunder 80
Jarnell Stokes and Naz Long each score 17 points as the Pacers defeat the Thunder 89-80, in Day 6 of the 2017 Orlando Summer League.
Postgame 170706
| 01:02
Postgame: Leaf on Summer League Experience
July 7, 2017 - Pacers rookie forward TJ Leaf reflects on his first professional competitive action playing in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League.
| 01:23
Postgame: Jones on 2017 Summer League Squad
July 7, 2017 - Pacers coach Popeye Jones reflects on his team's play during the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League. Indiana went 4-1 and finished in third place.
| 02:35
Jarnell Stokes Joins The Booth
Jarnell Stokes sits down with Rick Kamla and Vince Carter at the Orlando Summer League.
| 03:48
McKinney-Jones Seals the Win
July 6, 2017 - Trey McKinney-Jones drills the jumper and draws a foul in the process to help the Pacers secure a third-place finish in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League.
| 00:10
Palo's Four-Point Play
July 6, 2017 - Jarnell Stokes gets double-teamed and kicks the ball back to Bubu Palo, who knocks down the 3-pointer and draws a foul.
| 00:11
Hamilton's Step-Back Three
July 6, 2017 - Pacers guard Isaac Hamilton knocks down the step-back 3-pointer from the left corner.
| 00:08
Long to Moore for the Jam
July 6, 2017 - Pacers guard Naz Long drives and dishes to Ben Moore on the baseline for the two-handed dunk.
| 00:07
Pacers Push the Break
July 6, 2017 - The Pacers get a stop, then Bubu Palo connects with Naz Long on the ensuing break for the layup.
| 00:09
Game Rewind: Pacers 89, Thunder 80 (Summer League)
By David Benner | Pacers.com
Orlando -- The Indiana Pacers concluded play in the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League with an 89-80 victory over Oklahoma City Thursday at the Amway Center.
The Pacers finished 4-1 and in third place after missing the championship game by a half point. In four previous games, teams earned one point for winning a quarter, four points for a win.
Thursday, the Pacers had just eight players available due to injuries and early departures. But those eight overcame a rough second quarter and two-point halftime deficit to lead by as many as nine in the second half.
"The last two weeks we talked about playing hard, playing unselfish and respecting the game," said Pacers Summer League coach Popeye Jones. "Even though we we short-handed, that was what today's game was all about. Even in this short period of time, we wanted to be a team that plays hard and physical. That's what we want in Indiana."
Jarnell Stokes led the Pacers with 17 points. Travis Leslie and Trey McKinney Jones added 13 each. Jordan Loyd had seven points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.
Joe Young and T.J. Leaf both sat out the game with minor injuries.