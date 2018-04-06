Game Rewind: Pacers 73, Raptors 92

Game Recap

One night after one of their most complete wins of the season, the Pacers struggled to ever find a flow on Friday, falling 92-73 to the East-leading Raptors.

Things were off from the start for the Pacers (47-33), who missed 14 of their first 16 shots of the night, giving an early lead to the hosting Raptors.

There was a brief rally by the Pacers bench in the second quarter, but it was quickly erased by a Raptors (57-22) team hungry to clinch the top spot in the East, which it accomplished with Friday's victory.

"Looking at the schedule we knew this was going to be a challenge and we thought we would give our guys a shot and see how the guys would play," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan explained. "Toronto did exactly what we expected; coming out front, push the tempo. We played an emotional game last night, and coming on a back to back, they pressured us, they pushed the tempo and we just didn't have any legs."

The Pacers shot a paltry 29.1 percent on the night, and only had one player (Trevor Booker) reach double digits by the time the fourth quarter began.

While Indiana's defense managed to slow down the Raptors during the first half, the third quarter proved to be when the game finally got out of reach. After opening the frame with a 3-pointer from Victor Oladipo, Toronto stepped on the accelerator, outscoring the Pacers 27-16 in the frame and taking a 23-point lead into the fourth.

In the final quarter, with the game out of reach, Pacers head coach Nate McMillan unloaded his bench as the Raptors cruised to the victory at the Air Canada Centre.

During the game's opening quarter, a jumper late in the frame by Cory Joseph finally broke the Pacers into the double-digits, but the Blue & Gold trailed 26-14 by the end of the first.

In the second, Indiana's bench unit got to work on the deficit, at one point silencing the crowd with a left-handed slam by Booker. Moments later, a 3-pointer from Lance Stephenson cut the Raptors' lead down to just five, as the hosts led 32-27 with under six minutes remaining in the half.

When the starting units returned to the game, the Raptors were able to regain control of the contest, opening up a 10-3 run to extend their lead back to double digits.

By the time the horn sounded, Indiana trailed 45-33 and shot just 25 percent as a team in the first half.

In the third, the Pacers got the period started off right as Oladipo sent in a 3-pointer to bring the deficit back to single digits. But from there, Toronto's offense continued to churn, moving ahead by more than 20 points when Ibaka connected on his fourth 3-pointer of the evening.

Toronto's defense continued to clamp down on the Pacers throughout the quarter, holding Indiana to just 16 points in the frame as the Raptors took a 72-49 lead into the fourth.

From there, the Raptors were able to cruise to the victory, handing the Pacers a loss in their final back-to-back of the season.

"It was just one of those nights where we just couldn't get anything offensively," Oladipo said. "We were getting open looks but we just couldn't make them. We still played great yesterday and it's a tough place to come and play after playing a team like that yesterday."

Inside the Numbers

Only two members of the Pacers finished the night with double-figure scoring. Glenn Robinson III with 12 and Trevor Booker with 11.

The Pacers won the turnover battle 23-13.

Indiana was outrebounded 52-44.

Toronto got a game-high 25 points from Serge Ibaka, who went 10-of-13 from the field.

You Can Quote Me On That

"They just play hard. The guys play hard, the guys know their roles and their bench is great, probably the best bench in the league right now. They're playing at a high level and when you click on all cylinders like that, it's hard to beat them. They're playing well right now, give them credit." -Victor Oladipo

"Well, I mean, we still play to win and there was an opportunity to do a number of things as far as kind of setting some records. We were able to have success against San Antonio twice, Golden State twice, we're coming into a building where they got the best home record, so that was the challenge tonight, to try and get this game. You know, two more games remaining, and we're going to play to win." -Nate McMillan on the final two games

"There is a sense of gratification of watching the growth of the program, development of the program from scratch and building it to the number one seed in our conference. It's good, we are not satisfied, we still have some things to get done, work on and to accomplish. I know everybody in that locker room had something to do with it." -Raptors head coach Dwane Casey on clinching the top seed

Noteworthy

With the win, Toronto locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference

Victor Oladipo was held under 10 points for the first time this season

Indiana lost the season series 3-1 to Toronto. The Raptors have now won nine straight regular season home games against Indiana

Stat of the Night

The Pacers finished the night shooting a season-low 29.9 percent from the field. Their previous low this season was 33.7 percent during a loss to the Thunder in October.

