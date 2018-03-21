Game Rewind: Pacers 92, Pelicans 96

Game Rewind

The Pacers and Pelicans took the court in New Orleans to play their game makeup game after the originally scheduled contest was postponed due to a leak in the roof, and the Pelicans came out victorious, winning 96-92.

Wednesday night's game came down to the wire. Facing an 87-84 deficit, a Victor Oladipo airborne block led to a Darren Collison three-point play on the other end to tie things with 1:49 to play in the contest.

The Pelicans answered with an E'Twaun Moore jumper and a dagger fadeaway from Antony Davis to take a four-point lead with 53.7 seconds left, a lead which the Pacers could not overcome.

The Pacers' poor shooting proved costly in this one, as the visitors shot just 37 percent from the floor.

In the opening quarter, it was a slow start offensively for both teams. At the quarter's halfway point, the score was tied at 11, with the Pacers shooting just 27 percent (3-of-11).

"I just thought that we didn't really do a good job of executing," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "We didn't show any poise out there tonight. We were playing too fast. Everybody was taking quick shots and just settling for…I don't know. Once again, we just get out there and throw the ball toward the basket and not executing offensively."

The offense found a spark in Trevor Booker. Booker came off the bench near the end of the first quarter and scored eight points. Heading into the second period, the Pacers led 25-24.

Indiana opened up a four-point lead in the second, but New Orleans quickly answered with five straight to take a 36-35 lead with 6:46 left in the half.

The game remained close for the rest of the quarter. After the Pelicans grabbed a 46-42 advantage with just under three minutes to go, the Pacers ripped off six straight make it a 48-46 contest. New Orleans ended the quarter with a quick 5-2 spurt to take a 51-50 lead into the locker room.

The lead continued to shift back and forth into the third quarter. Indiana was finally able to gain some momentum after back-to-back Cory Joseph buckets gave the Pacers a 67-61 lead at the 2:27 mark.

Indiana was unable to extend its lead the rest of the quarter and went into the fourth ahead 69-67.

A Myles Turner tough three-point play put the Pacers up five early in the fourth, but New Orleans responded with eight straight to lead 77-74 with 7:31 to play. The Pacers never quite could gain firm control the rest of the way en route to the loss.

Oladipo scored 21 points and grabbed 8 board for Indiana. Myles Turner finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Davis was a force for the home team scoring 28 points to go along with 13 rebounds and five blocks. Moore scored 23 points.

Stat of the Night

The Pacers were only 34-of-93 from the floor which comes out to 36.6 percent. It was the team's second-worst shooting performance of the season.

You Can Quote Me On That

"We missed some shots tonight that we normally make. They took a couple of quick shots. You just miss shots tonight, man. You are going to have nights like that in the NBA." - Pacers center Myles Turner

"Yeah, we were a little rushed. There were some things we could have done better. Obviously, we need to go back and watch film and correct it." - Pacers guard Victor Oladipo

"Fourth one in five days so we knew it was going to be one of them grind games. We were a little fatigued, but coach has been telling us all day you just got to fight through it." - Pelicans forward Anthony Davis

Inside The Numbers

The Pelicans finished with 11 blocks, tied for the second-most blocks a team has had against the Pacers in a game this season.

Myles Turner picked up his 11th double-double of the season.

Noteworthy

Trevor Booker ended with 10 points tonight, the most he's scored in a Pacers uniform.

Victor Oladipo extended his franchise record steals streak to 55 games.

With tonight's result, the Pacers were swept 2-0 in the season series with New Orleans.

