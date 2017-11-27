Game Rewind: Pacers 121, Magic 109

Game Recap

Victor Oladipo wasn't even sure if he would be able to play on Monday against the Magic. The Pacers' leading scorer wound up putting on one of the best performances of his career, making his first 11 shots — including four 3-pointers — to help lead Indiana (12-9) to a 121-109 win over Orlando (8-13) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Oladipo did not miss until the 6:26 mark in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 26 points, six rebounds, five assists, four blocks, and two steals.

The former Indiana University All-American said after the game that he "had no clue" about his red-hot start and his teammates said they weren't aware how many shots he made in a row until after the game, but everyone in the building knew he had it going.

When asked if he'd ever seen a teammate as hot as Oladipo, Pacers center Domantas Sabonis replied, "Not in that way (with) like tough shots. It wasn't layups or anything. It was impressive."

Oladipo was a game-time decision on Monday after sitting out Saturday's loss to Boston with a bruised right knee. But he did not seem any worse for the wear in the first quarter, connecting on each of his first four shots — including a breakaway dunk — to help Indiana out to a 33-25 lead.

"It felt pretty good to be out there again playing," Oladipo said. "It was tough watching last game."

Orlando's bench dominated the opening minutes of the second quarter, opening the frame with a 12-2 run to move in front. The lead was short-lived, however, as Indiana reeled off nine unanswered points to regain control.

Oladipo stayed red hot from the field, knocking down four more shots — including a pair of 3-pointers — to help Indiana take a 57-50 halftime lead.

He buried a pair of jumpers in third quarter as the hosts extended their lead to as many as 12 points, but Orlando closed the period with a 14-3 run to make it an 85-84 game heading into the fourth.

Orlando briefly took the lead after an Evan Fournier jumper on the final period's opening possession, but Sabonis converted a three-point play on the other end to help spark another 9-0 Indiana run.

Oladipo's most improbable make of the night came a couple minutes later, when he pulled up for a contested fadeaway over 7-footer Nikola Vucevic on the left wing. The shot banked off the backboard, bounced off the rim and back onto the glass and appeared on the cusp of teetering off the side of the rim before it fell through the net.

As he ran back down the court, Oladipo shrugged his shoulders in disbelief at his own good fortune.

"At that point, when you're making stuff like that, you don't know where it comes from," Oladipo said. "It just went in. It was pretty cool."

Pacers coach Nate McMillan could hardly believe it himself.

"He shot the ball with a great deal of confidence," McMillan said. "Those shots he was taking — I know I yelled one time, 'Vic, what are you doing?' And the ball, it hit all bottom.

"When a guy is playing with that type of confidence, we try to put the ball in his hands and let him make plays."

On the very next Pacers possession, Lance Stephenson brought the crowd to its feet with his ballhandling and then a nifty dish to a cutting Sabonis for a reverse layup, then high-fived fans in the first few rows of the stands after the subsequent Orlando timeout.

Those were just a few of the highlights of the decisive 13-0 Indiana run that pushed the lead to 17 and put the game on ice.

Four other Pacers players joined Oladipo in double figures in the victory.

Bojan Bogdanovic tallied 22 points, while Lance Stephenson (18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists) flirted with a triple-double off the bench.

The Pacers' big men were just as effective. Sabonis racked up 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Fellow 21-year-old Myles Turner added 18 points and four boards.

Jonathon Simmons had a team-high 21 points for the Magic, who have now lost nine straight games after starting the season 8-4. Vucevic added 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon had 16 points and six boards.

After going 2-1 while playing three home games in four nights, the Pacers will hit the road for a two-game trip to Houston and Toronto before returning to The Fieldhouse for a season-long six-game homestand. Indiana is back in action on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 8:00 PM ET against the Rockets.

Inside the Numbers

Oladipo's four blocks tied his career high. He had accomplished the feat on two other occasions.

Bogdanovic entered Monday's contest averaging 17.3 points against Orlando, his best scoring average against any team in the NBA. He bested that average by nearly five points on Monday, going 7-for-13 from the field, 2-for-4 from 3-point range, and 6-for-7 from the free throw line.

The Pacers played just three players off their bench, but still outscored the Magic's reserves, 46-29. Sabonis and Stephenson combined for 39 points, while Cory Joseph chipped in nine points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Stephenson has now led the Pacers in rebounding in five of the past eight games and tallied seven or more rebounds seven times over that span.

Sabonis and Stephenson both racked up stats in the fourth quarter. Sabonis had 10 points and three rebounds in the final frame, while Stephenson had 11 points, six boards, and four assists.

You Can Quote Me On That

"Victor is playing awesome. He came off of injury and played like he never left. He’s playing great, he’s being a leader off and on the court and just bringing it every night." -Stephenson

"I like the fact that we keep moving the ball. We had 25 assists tonight and were sharing the ball and they're having fun doing it and that's the right way to play." -McMillan

"The one thing I love about this team, we compete. We don't ever stop competing and that's the spirit and the fire you've got to have in these games." -Turner

"Victor Oladipo had quite a night and I give him credit...as a basketball player this was his night, starts out 11 for 11 and obviously you got to do something outside of the normal defense to slow him down." -Magic head coach Frank Vogel

"It was pretty frustrating. I thought we were going to win that one. I thought we came out with great energy. We just had a lapse in a scoring drought." -Gordon

Stat of the Night

Oladipo was just a few minutes away from setting a new franchise record. The Pacers' NBA record for most field goals made without a miss in a game is nine. Vern Fleming set the record on Dec. 21, 1990, Dale Davis tied it on Jan. 7, 1990, and Sabonis joined the club last month in a win over the Spurs on Oct. 29.

Noteworthy

Vogel, the winningest coach in Pacers NBA franchise history, is 0-6 against his former team.

The Pacers are 11-1 this season when Bogdanovic scores 15 or more points and 1-8 when he scores 14 or less.

Indiana has won 13 of its last 14 and 17 of its last 19 contests against Orlando.

Up Next

The Pacers visit Houston for their second and final meeting of the season against the Rockets on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 8:00 PM ET.

Tickets

After a two-game road trip, the Pacers will return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday, Dec. 4 to host Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

Pacers Team Store Game Night Special

We Grow Basketball T-Shirt - $12. The Game Night Special can be purchased at the Pacers Team Store on game day as well as online from 10:00 AM-Midnight. Order Online