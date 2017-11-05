Game Rewind: Pacers 101, Knicks 108

Game Recap

After controlling the game for much of the night, things began to look ominous for the Pacers in the fourth quarter as Kristaps Porzingis rolled down the lane and thundered home a dunk to send the crowd at Madison Square Garden into hysterics as the Knicks cut their deficit down to just 10 points.

Even though the Pacers (5-5) briefly pushed their lead back to 16 points on a pair of Thaddeus Young 3-pointers, New York's rally wouldn't be slowed as the hosts stormed back from 19 points down to win the game 108-101 on Sunday night.

"We expected them to come out and tighten up their pressure. We didn't execute in the second half," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "Porzingis took over in the second quarter. We gave up a 36-point quarter. They were the aggressors and wanted it a little bit more."

With 7:32 remaining, Porzingis — who finished with a game-high 40 points — cut what was once a 19-point Pacers lead down to just six after hitting two free throws.

From there, Indiana's problems continued as Knicks (5-4) rookie Frank Ntilikina hit on a 3-pointer from the wing to bring the score to a 92-89 Pacers lead as Nate McMillan called timeout to settle his group.

Despite the timeout, New York's offense wouldn't be slowed as Tim Hardaway Jr. tied the game at 94 with a free throw at the 4:04 mark.

Moments later, an and-one from Porzingis put the Knicks in the lead for the first time since the first quarter as the hosts led 97-96 with under three minutes remaining.

After a Collison three, Porzingis went to work once again, hitting a jumper to secure his new career-high of 40 points and knotting the game up at 99. On their next offensive possession, with all of the focus on Porzingis, the third-year player sent a pass to Ntilikina who hit another big three, giving New York a 102-99 advantage with 1:33 left in the contest.

Oladipo was able to get it back to a one-possession game in the final minute, but Knicks forward Lance Thomas hit free throws to put the game out of reach for good as Indiana dropped the final game of its three-game road trip and returned to .500 on the season.

In the first quarter, early foul trouble from Turner meant that Domantas Sabonis had to sub in alongside the starters, and he picked up right where he left off

Sabonis went a perfect 4-for-4 in the first quarter for eight points while the Pacers built their early lead. By the end of the half, Sabonis had compiled a team-high 14 points.

To close the opening quarter, Oladipo converted an and-one play on the fastbreak and Lance Stephenson drilled a 3-pointer from the corner to help Indiana finish the frame on a 12-4 run, taking a 33-25 lead into the second quarter.

In the second, the Pacers continued their onslaught, pushing the 12-4 run to a 23-8 outburst. With 4:38 left in the half, Turner kept Indiana's offense humming by drilling a 3-pointer to give the Pacers a 15-point lead.

From there, the hosts began to chip away at the deficit, getting back-to-back buckets to bring Indiana's lead down to 11, forcing a timeout by Nate McMillan.

A late layup from Thad Young pushed Indiana's advantage to a 62-49 lead at the break.

Coming out of the halftime locker room, Indiana's offense kept up its breakneck pace, jumping ahead 80-63 after Oladipo connected on a 3-pointer from the corner that was assisted by a probing Darren Collison.

In the third, the Pacers were able to push their lead to a game-high 19 points. The Knicks, however, weren't willing to fold on their home floor. Porzingis scored the last seven points of the quarter, cutting the score to an 84-72 lead entering the fourth quarter.

To open the final period, Porzingis stuck again, flying down the lane and hammering a dunk that ignited the home crowd.

From there, the Knicks completed their comeback, outscoring Indiana 36-17 in the fourth quarter and taking a victory from the hands of the visiting Pacers.

"You need to have these wins," lamented Turner. "You can say it's a long season, but these are the ones that come back and hurt."

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers were outrebounded 46-34 by the Knicks. Including a 12-4 advantage for New York on the offensive glass.

Indiana was only able to generate four fastbreak points.

Darren Collison notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

Thad Young had a team-best 18 points, connecting on all four of his 3-point shots.

You Can Quote Me On That

"(The Knicks) just got aggressive. They tightened up their defensive pressure and challenged every catch. They made us work. We need to learn to play against that type of pressure. That's what you're going to see late in games." -Nate McMillan

"I think they came in and started running their stuff. Porzingis obviously got hot and brought them back in the game. It's a tough loss for us. We have to do better. I need to continue to make the right decision." -Victor Oladipo

"He's got great confidence when he's shooting. We figured out a way to get him the ball. He's playing great. On defense, he came in there and got one really good block. Can't argue the way he's playing." -Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek

Stat of the Night

According to STATS Research, the last time the Pacers lost a regular-season game in which they led by 19 or more points in the second half was November 18th, 2009, which was also against the Knicks.

Noteworthy

Aside from Porzingis' 40 points, the forward had eight rebounds and six blocks.

Pacers forward Alex Poythress saw seven minutes of action in the first half, finishing with one rebound in seven minutes.

TJ Leaf missed the game with a sprained ankle.

