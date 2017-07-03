Game Rewind: Pacers 86, Heat 83 (Summer League)

GAME RECAP: Pacers 86, Heat 83
T.J. Leaf scores 19 points and grabs 10 rebounds to lead the Pacers past the Heat, 86-83. Bam Adebayo scores 29 points in the loss for the Heat.
Postgame 170703
GAME RECAP: Pacers 86, Heat 83
T.J. Leaf scores 19 points and grabs 10 rebounds to lead the Pacers past the Heat, 86-83. Bam Adebayo scores 29 points in the loss for the Heat.
| 01:06
Postgame: Leaf on Double-Double in Monday's Win
July 3, 2017 - Pacers forward T.J. Leaf speaks with the media following his 19-point, 10-rebound performance in Indiana's 86-83 Summer League win over the Heat.
| 01:38
Postgame: Jones on Christmas' Return, Third Straight Victory
July 3, 2017 - Pacers coach Popeye Jones speaks about Rakeem Christmas' Summer League debut and reacts to Indiana's 86-83 win over the Miami Heat.
| 02:34
Postgame: Joe Young on Finger Injury, Monday's Victory
July 3, 2017 - Pacers guard Joe Young speaks after collecting 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists in Indiana's 86-83 win over the Heat in Summer League.
| 01:51
Postgame: Christmas on 2017 Summer League Debut
July 3, 2017 - Pacers forward Rakeem Christmas talks with the media after tallying nine points and five rebounds in his first game in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League.
| 01:29
Young's Late Bucket
July 3, 2017 - Joe Young drives to the rack for the layup to help seal Monday's Summer League win over Miami.
| 00:10
Leaf Follows His Own Miss
July 3, 2017 - T.J. Leaf misses the shot on the post-up, but collects his own rebound and puts it back in the closing minutes of Monday's Summer League contest.
| 00:10
Young to Stokes for the And-1
July 3, 2017 - Joe Young pushes the break and finds Jarnell Stokes with the half-court pass for the basket plus the foul.
| 00:11
Leaf's Strong Board and Finish
July 3, 2017 - After Jordan Loyd misses the 3-pointer, T.J. Leaf corrals the rebound and puts it up and in.
| 00:09
Joe Young's 3-Point Play
July 3, 2017 - Pacers guard Joe Young drives and converts the basket plus the foul.
| 00:06
Stokes with the Rim-Shaker
July 3, 2017 - Joe Young dishes to Jarnell Stokes, who throws down the strong, two-handed slam.
| 00:14
TJ Throws Down in Traffic
July 3, 2017 - The Pacers force a turnover and Travis Leslie finds TJ Leaf for the dunk plus the foul on the ensuing fastbreak.
| 00:10
Christmas Shows Off the Spin Move
July 3, 2017 - Pacers forward Rakeem Christmas backs down a defender and then spins by him for the layup in the post.
| 00:07
Leaf Slams on the Break
July 3, 2017 - Joe Young finds T.J. Leaf on the break for the two-handed slam.
| 00:10
Young Finds Stokes
July 3, 2017 - Pacers guard Joe Young drives and spins to find forward Jarnell Stokes for the bucket in the paint.
| 00:07
Leaf to the Rack
July 3, 2017 - Pacers rookie forward T.J. Leaf drives and scores the early basket in Monday's Summer League contest.
| 00:07
Game Rewind: Pacers 86, Heat 83 (Summer League)
By David Benner | Pacers.com
The Indiana Pacers ran their record to 3-0 in the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League here Monday with an 86-83 victory over the Miami Heat.
Unlike their first two victories, the Pacers faced a hurdle in the form of a 10-point halftime deficit, but rallied back in the second half behind the play of many contributors: Chris Johnson, T.J. Leaf, Jarnell Stokes, Joe Young and Rakeem Christmas.
Stokes and Christmas in particular played huge roles in the second half by slowing Miami's No. 1 draft choice, Bam Adebayo from Kentucky, who finished with 29 points (13 of those from the line) and 11 rebounds.
PACERS SUMMER LEAGUE CENTRAL: Stories, Photos, and Highlights »
With both teams struggling from the 3-point line (Pacers 4-for-27, Miami 3-for-24), it became a game that was to be decided on the inside. Which is where the Pacers won it with 17 offensive rebounds that led to 29 second-chance points.
"The biggest thing was this was really the first adversity we had faced with being behind by as many as 11 points," said Pacers' Summer league coach Popeye Jones. "But we came together at halftime, there was no griping and we got back in the game. One of the things we talked about from day one was having physical toughness and mental toughness.
"We were behind, shots weren't falling, guys were tired but we went inside to get our points and that required both mental and physical toughness. Over half our points today were in the paint."
PHOTO GALLERY: Pacers 86, Heat 83 »
Leaf, the Pacers' No. 1 draft pick from UCLA, led the Pacers with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Young had 17 with six assists, Stokes 14 and seven rebounds, Johnson 12, and Christmas, in his first game after recovering from a sprained ankle, had nine points and five rebounds. Young also sustained a dislocated finger in the third quarter, but came back in the fourth.
Travis Leslie, who led the Pacers in their first two games with 20 in each, had a tough night shooting (2 of 10) and finished with four points.
The Pacers play Dallas (2-0) today (3:00 p.m., NBATV) before getting Wednesday off. Thursday will be the final day with the teams seeded according to points earned in the four games they played. Teams get one point for winning a quarter, four points for winning a game. The Pacer currently lead with 19.5 over Oklahoma City (13.5) and Dallas (12). They each have played just two games.