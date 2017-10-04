Game Rewind: Pacers 104, Bucks 86 (Preseason)

Game Recap

It started with a scramble.

Darren Collison hit the deck to secure a loose ball, feeding it to Bojan Bogdanovic. From there, Bogdanovic sent it ahead to Victor Oladipo who put it home with ease. The play marked Indiana's first basket of the 2017 preseason, and it was fitting that all three players involved were newcomers from the Pacers' busy offseason.

The early bucket put the Pacers up 2-1, and they never trailed from there, going on to a dominant 104-86 victory over the hosting Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Wednesday night.

Myles Turner took advantage of his increased scoring opportunities, pouring in 17 points while grabbing nine rebounds.

"This team is expecting a lot. I'm expecting to go out and win games," Turner said after the win. "People can say what they want, but we have a competitive group here. [This is] a team that is going to get after it all year. I think we did a solid job tonight."

In his first game in a Pacers uniform, IU-product Victor Oladipo was a force on offense as well, compiling 15 points and flying up and down the floor with a punishing pace.

By the end of the first half, the Pacers led the Milwaukee Bucks 51-43. But in the third and fourth quarters, Indiana seized full control of the contest, extending its lead to over 30 points.

In both the second and third quarters, it was Lance Stephenson who took control. To end the first half, Stephenson scored eight straight points including a 3-pointer to close out the period. In the third, it was Stephenson again, connecting on a pull-up jumper to close the frame and keep Indiana's lead in safe territory. The electric guard finished his night with 17 points and six assists.

To open the game, the starting lineup of Turner, Thaddeus Young, Bogdanovic, Oladipo, and Collison built an early lead over the Bucks, going up 12-5 after Collison converted on an and-1 bucket.

Turner was dialed in during his first shift on the floor, draining 3-of-6 shots from the field, including two high-arcing jumpers.

By the end of the first quarter, Indiana had established a 24-18 lead over the hosts.

In the second quarter, with the reserves on the floor, the Pacers showcased the chemistry of the bench unit as Stephenson threaded a pass between two defenders to the diving Domantas Sabonis who finished at the rim.

While the Bucks, led by Mizra Teletovic with nine first-half points, chipped away at the Pacers lead, Indiana answered right back as Damien Wilkins fought for a tip-in and followed it up with a wide-open corner three to extend the lead to nine points.

With Milwaukee rallying again, Stephenson answered the call, turning into instant-offense as he drained eight straight points to build up Indiana's halftime lead.

In the third, the Pacers turned things into a track meet, using fastbreaks to outscore the Bucks 30-14, essentially putting the game out of reach for the Bucks.

From there, Indiana continued to cruise, wrapping up the victory and starting the 2017-18 season on the right foot.

Inside the Numbers

Lance Stephenson and Myles Turner each posted a team-high 17 points. Turner got it done on the glass, pulling down nine rebounds and blocking three shots. While Stephenson played the role of distributor, passing out six assists.

In his Pacers debut, Victor Oladipo scored 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting.

Indiana forced the Bucks into 20 turnovers, compared to just 12 from the Pacers.

You Can Quote Me On That

"I thought it was good for us to get a game under our belt just to see where we are and I thought we did a lot of good things in that game and there are a lot of things we need to improve on like conditioning, but for the most part, 12 turnovers against a team like Milwaukee that forces a ton of turnovers is pretty good." -Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

"Establishing the tone [is important]. If you go out there and set an example and lead by example, that's the best way to lead. That's what I want to do with my play." -Pacers forward Myles Turner

"It felt good to go out there and play against somebody else. Like I said, it's preseason. It's about getting used to playing with each other, seeing where we are at [and] seeing where we need to improve on." -Pacers guard Victor Oladipo

Noteworthy

In his first NBA action, rookie TJ Leaf scored four points on 2-of-3 shooting.

Gary Payton II led the Bucks in scoring with 15 points.

The Pacers passed out 22 assists.

Up Next

Indiana stays on the road, facing another division rival in the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET.

