Game Rewind: Pacers 110, 76ers 121

J.J. Redick and the Philadelphia 76ers made it rain on Friday night in Philadelphia. The Sixers (5-4) made 18 3-pointers — eight by Redick — in a 121-110 win over the Pacers (5-4), spoiling a 31-point night from Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner's return.

Philadelphia extended its winning streak to four games with the victory, snapping Indiana's three-game win streak in the process.

Oladipo scored nine straight points for the Pacers to give the visitors a late lead before Philadelphia moved back in front on Robert Covington's open three off a loose ball with 2:41 remaining.

Domantas Sabonis answered with a jumper on the other end to tie the game at 110, but Redick knocked down his sixth triple of the night to give Philly the lead for good with 2:06 remaining.

Sabonis was whistled for an illegal screen on the ensuing possession, fouling out in the process. Redick then buried a fallaway 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to give the 76ers a six-point lead with 1:08 to play, then later added one more to put the finishing touches on the Sixers' victory.

"They were just tough down the stretch," Oladipo said after the loss. "J.J. hit a lot of big shots for them, obviously...It just feels like the ball kind of didn't bounce our way as it has been the past couple of games on the road."

The Pacers got good news before tipoff when Pacers center Myles Turner was cleared to return to the court. The 21-year-old rising star had missed the past seven games after sustaining a concussion in a season-opening win over Brooklyn. Pacers head coach McMillan elected to bring Turner off the bench on Friday, a move designed to help monitor Turner's minutes as he regains his conditioning.

Philadelphia started the game hot, racing out to a 27-19 lead on Redick's 3-pointer with 3:55 remaining in the first quarter. But the Pacers' second unit shut down the Sixers from there, holding the hosts to just a single field goal over the remainder of the quarter as they trimmed the deficit to 30-28.

Turner got it going over that sequence, getting a pair of dunks on back-to-back possessions for his first points of the night.

The Blue & Gold carried over the momentum into the start of the second quarter, opening the frame with a 9-0 run to take the lead. The two teams traded the lead four times over the remainder of the period before Indiana used another 9-0 run in the closing minutes to secure a 63-56 advantage heading into the break.

Philadelphia, however, responded in the third quarter by heating up from beyond the arc. Redick and Covington combined for five 3-pointers during a 25-8 run by the Sixers that turned an eight-point deficit into a nine-point lead.

"That's what (they do)," McMillan said. "We know (they're) very capable of making those shots. You have to find both (Redick) and Covington in transition. They got loose a couple times and made us pay when we lost them."

The Sixers remained in front for an extended stretch, but Oladipo kept Indiana within striking distance. The former Indiana University All-American scored 14 points in the third quarter and knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:40 remaining in the fourth to give the Pacers their first lead in over 15 minutes of game time.

Oladipo finished with a team-high 31 points (23 in the second half) on 12-of-20 shooting to go along with five rebounds and seven assists.

Bojan Bogdanović added 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, Thaddeus Young had 15 points, and Sabonis contributed 14 points and six rebounds.

Turner finished with 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting, nine rebounds, and three blocks in 24 minutes in his first game back.

Redick scored 31 points while going 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and also dished out six assists. Covington added 22 points for Philadelphia, while Joel Embiid had 18 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Sixers rookie guard Ben Simmons registered his second triple-double of his young career in the victory, tallying 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Indiana concludes a three-game road trip on Sunday evening in New York, where they'll take on the Knicks at 7:30 PM ET.

Philadelphia finished the night 18-for-36 from 3-point range, outscoring the Pacers by 30 points from beyond the arc. The Sixers' 18 3-pointers were four more than the previous season high by a Pacers opponent (Miami went 14-for-34 from long range on Oct. 21).

Covington was the Robin to Redick's Batman from beyond the arc, going 5-of-9 from three. Dario Sarić also knocked down 3-of-5 triples for the 76ers.

Oladipo topped 30 points for the second time in nine games this season (he scored a season-high 35 points on Oct. 25 in Oklahoma City). Oladipo did not have a single 30-point game last season while playing for the Thunder.

Sabonis saw streaks of three straight double-doubles and six consecutive games with 10 or more rebounds snapped on Friday.

Indiana outscored Philadelphia 56-40 on the night in points in the paint.

Bogdanović's 21 points were a season high. He went 2-for-5 from 3-point range and is now 11-for-20 from beyond the arc over his last four games.

"They made some big shots...Redick hits a shot late, hit a three late with the shot clock winding down. And they made a couple more hustle plays than we did." -McMillan

"You're not going to have anything given to you (on the road)...We just came up short. We had a couple possessions where we had open looks. You've got to knock those down." -McMillan

"I'm just trying to read the game. Guys are guarding me in different ways. In the first quarter, I'm just trying to figure that out and then as the game goes along, just continue to stay aggressive, continue to play with confidence." -Oladipo on why he has been scoring more in the second half

"It was amazing just to have him back on the floor. I know how hard he worked and I know how bad he wanted to be back out there." -Oladipo on Turner's return

"I try to do my best. Sometimes it's just how it goes." -Sabonis on avoiding foul trouble

"I had goosebumps tonight, I really did. It was as loud as you’d ever seen for an NBA arena. Regular season for sure. The end of the shot clock three, was as loud as they get. They were awesome the whole second half. We play with energy, and we fed off that energy. To me the most beautiful basketball you can play is having a symbiotic relationship with the fans. It becomes beautiful. To get them that win was huge." -Redick

Redick made eight 3-pointers, one shy of his career high (set while playing for the Clippers on Jan. 18, 2016 vs. Houston). Neither of the Pacers' past two opponents prior to Friday had made eight 3-pointers as a team (Cleveland made seven on Wednesday, while Sacramento hit just two on Tuesday).

Embiid was given a Flagrant 1 foul for hitting Pacers guard Joe Young in the head on a layup attempt late in the first quarter.

Pacers rookie forward TJ Leaf went down in the opening minutes of the second quarter after rolling his ankle on a fastbreak. Leaf had to be helped to the locker room, where he was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and did not return.

Pacers forward Damien Wilkins missed Friday's game for personal reasons. He is expected to rejoin the team for Sunday's contest in New York.

The Pacers will finish their three-game road trip on Sunday, Nov. 5 against Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET.

